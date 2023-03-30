Rainbow Realty Group completes $4.50 million loan to Denver Colorado based Cannabis Real Estate Portfolio

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow Realty Group II, LLC ("Rainbow") and MJ Real Estate Investment Trust ("MJ REIT"), nationwide owners and lenders of real estate to the US cannabis industry, today announced the closing of a loan, cross-collateralized by 5 properties in Colorado. The properties are owned and operated by the principals of Silver Stem Fine Cannabis and are located in Denver, Littleton, and Sheridan.

Silver Stem has been operating in the cannabis industry for 14 years and has grown through strategic acquisition and reinvestment to encompass 10 cannabis retail dispensaries and two cultivation facilities in Colorado. The company has remained profitable by focusing on smart capital allocation and vertical integration.

Funds from this transaction were used to consolidate debt across their real estate portfolio, close on a property, and will be used future growth opportunities within the market.

Kyle Shenfeld, President of Rainbow, remarked: "We are pleased to close this transaction and support the growth of one of the strongest operators in this industry. Being a profitable operator in a competitive market like Colorado is no easy task and we believe the best is yet to come for Silver Stem."

About Rainbow Realty Group

Rainbow Realty Group and its affiliates are real estate companies focused on retail, industrial and greenhouse properties with cannabis companies in the United States. Rainbow offers sale-leaseback and mortgage financing with a portfolio consisting of 50 properties across 8 states. Rainbow's parent co, Gould Investors L.P., has been in the real estate industry for 60+ years. Gould is a significant shareholder of NYSE: BRT and NYSE: OLP. For additional information please visit: https://rainbowrg.com/

About MJ REIT

MJ REIT is a hybrid real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, leasing, and providing mortgages to properties across the United States. MJ REIT has a thematic emphasis on state-legal cannabis markets with a focus on industrial and retail commercial real estate. For more information, please visit https://mj-reit.com/

