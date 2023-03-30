Make-A-Wish invites communities to raise their hands for wish kids as the countdown to World Wish Day begins

PHOENIX, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish started with a single wish on April 29, 1980, when 7-year-old Chris Greicius had his wish granted to become a police officer. Chris' wish ignited a spark and a global movement. Today, more than 550,000 wishes later, Make-A-Wish remains committed to creating transformational wishes that can create hope and renew energy for wish kids, their families and everyone involved. In honor of the wish that started it all, Make-A-Wish chapters and affiliates worldwide invite their communities to come together to help grant wishes throughout April, culminating in World Wish Day on April 29.

From the very first wish until now, Make-A-Wish has been built and shaped by everyday people raising their hands to help make wishes come true. Whether as a volunteer, fundraiser, donor or advocate, everyone can find a way to meaningfully contribute to the life-changing impact a wish can provide.

Another simple way to get involved is to support the national corporate partners raising money and promoting mission education for Make-A-Wish in April. Each of the following partners has committed to helping grant wishes in their own fun and unique ways in honor of the month-long World Wish Day celebration: Disney, ADP, American Airlines, Avis, Caribou Coffee, Dave & Buster's, Duck Donuts, Helzberg Diamonds, IT'SUGAR, Keebler, Lamar, Lokai, Marquis Hot Tubs, Railbookers Group, Red Lobster, Red Robin, Sugarwish, The Learning Experience, Topgolf, Vivid Seats, Winnebago, and WWE.

"Each wish can give a child the strength they need to fight – and it doesn't stop there. Wishes create lifelong connection, spread joy, inspire kindness across communities and change the lives of everyone involved," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "As we begin the countdown to World Wish Day, we are asking friends old and new to raise their hands and join us because every 20 minutes a child is diagnosed with a critical illness, and those children need people like you to help them get through it."



The focus on rallying supporters of all kinds to celebrate World Wish Day pays tribute to the spirit of community that has been present since the early days of Make-A-Wish. When reflecting on the best aspects of Make-A-Wish, Linda Pauling, co-founder and mother of Chris Greicius, said, "Everybody coming together, no borders, no boundaries, no whatever. It's just people coming together for the sake of a child. And that's it. That's Make-A-Wish."

To see a list of local events and find out how to make a difference for wish kids today, visit wish.org/worldwishday.

About Make-A-Wish Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

