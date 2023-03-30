Ever.Ag Launches FieldAlytics Engage App To Simplify Communications Between Service Providers and their Growers

FRISCO, Texas, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever.Ag, a leading source of innovative AgTech solutions, said today it has launched FieldAlytics Engage, a powerful app designed to strengthen service providers' relationships with growers by housing essential information in a single source.

FieldAlytics Engage enables growers to see upcoming activities on their fields, review and approve work orders, view field spatial data, assess the latest weather reports, and view current grain market information from a single dashboard. The innovative platform saves time for service providers and growers by improving the real-time sharing of critical information while reducing unnecessary touchpoints to manage risk.

The new tool reflects the combination of industry knowledge and technology expertise that have made FieldAlytics a leader in the market.

"FieldAlytics Engage represents the next step in advancing service providers' relationships with growers by providing a platform for growers to see and act on what is important," said Ernie Chappell, president of Ever.Ag Agribusiness, a division of Ever.Ag. "The unique combination of agronomic and economic information allows growers to monitor and act to ensure optimal outcomes for the season in partnership with their service providers. Additional functionality being delivered in the summer will further empower Service Providers and Growers to jointly solve for optimal agronomic, economic and environmental variables."

