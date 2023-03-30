Automate 2023 Announces Powerhouse Lineup of Keynote Speakers

Leaders from Michigan State University, NASA, Siemens, MIT and Ericsson to share insights on machine learning, 5G, digitization, team building, and more

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) announced the full lineup of keynote speakers for its premier North American automation showcase, Automate. Automate will feature powerful insights from five leaders across industries during keynote sessions May 22-25, 2023 in Detroit.

Association for Advancing Automation (A3) (PRNewswire)

This year's featured speakers include leaders in sports, science, manufacturing, education and telecommunications. Throughout the week, they will address topics ranging from leadership to the digitization of the manufacturing plant, the evolution of AI and the future of robotics. Here is a closer look:

Tom Izzo , Michigan State University basketball coach : Izzo, who has taken the MSU Spartans to the Final Four eight times and has won 10 Big 10 titles, will talk about leadership and how to create a winning culture – all while never losing sight of the importance of academics – Monday, May 22 , 9 – 9:45 a.m.

Gregory Robinson , former director, NASA James Webb Space Telescope project : Robinson will share insights about how to lead innovation through collaboration and creative problem-solving – Tuesday, May 23 , 9 – 9:45 a.m.

Barbara Humpton , president & CEO, Siemens Corporation USA : Humpton will focus on how digitization has and will continue to improve quality, cost, sustainability and more in manufacturing – Wednesday, May 24 , 9 – 9:45 a.m.

Daniela Rus, professor of electrical engineering and computer science and director of the computer science and artificial intelligence laboratory (CSAIL), MIT : Rus will highlight current and potential advances in industrial machine learning, AI, robotics and customization – Wednesday, May 24 , 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Jan Diekmann , technical account manager, Ericsson: Diekmann will discuss advancements in 5G and how it is enabling lean manufacturing processes and technologies like cloud computing, automation, remote monitoring and collaborative robots – Thursday, May 25 , 9 – 9:45 a.m.

"This is one of the strongest lineups of keynote speakers we've had at Automate," said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. "We're starting with how to lead and develop people – the most important factor in the success of any automation system. Then, we're moving on to look at how technologies like digitization, machine learning, robotics and 5G are positively transforming businesses and the world."

All of this will happen at the biggest Automate show yet. This year's event will feature more than 700 exhibitors spanning more than 300,000 square feet of floor space, and is expected to draw over 25,000 registrants. Automate will be the largest trade show this year at Huntington Place.

Those who attend will find an experience full of valuable learning and networking opportunities occurring at a time of continued rapid change across the industry. Anyone ages 12 and older who are interested in automation can attend the show for free and see the latest in cutting-edge robotics, vision, artificial intelligence, motion control and more.

In conjunction with the free show, the paid Automate Conference will feature accomplished industry professionals in over 150 talks. Those looking to sharpen their skills or deepen their automation knowledge should sign up for these educational conference sessions to get practical solutions, discover the latest innovations or learn from real-world case studies. Conference attendees can also take advantage of Certified Vision Professional courses in basic and advanced tracks, and Certified Motion Control Professional - Basic courses culminating in an exam to secure professional certification (exam fees are separate).

About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)

The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) is the leading global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. Members of A3 represent over 1,160 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, academic institutions, research groups and consulting firms that drive automation forward worldwide.

A3 hosts a number of industry-leading events, including Automate (May 22-25, Detroit), the Robotic Grinding & Finishing Conference (July 25-26, Minneapolis), Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Conference (October 4-5, Memphis, TN), the International Robot Safety Conference (October 9-11, Pittsburgh), the AI & Smart Automation Conference (October 10-11, Pittsburgh), and the A3 Business Forum (January 15-17, 2024, Orlando, FL).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Association for Advancing Automation