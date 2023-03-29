Ty J. Young Wealth Management Acquires Financial Practice of Ronald Kocian

ATLANTA, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty J. Young Wealth Management (TJY) has acquired the practice of financial advisor Ronald Kocian. Based in Victoria, TX, Kocian's clients will now join the TJY family and receive access to its expanded financial services.

"It is an honor and privilege to serve these great clients in the state of Texas." said CEO Ty Young. The acquisition expands the firm's nationwide presence that includes more than 7,000 clients.

Ronald Kocian's partnership with TJY will allow him to focus on continuing the work of his non-profit organization, Warrior's Weekend, which assists the heroic men and women who have served and sacrificed for this great nation.

This marks the 30th acquisition that Ty J. Young Wealth Management has made in the past five years.

About Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for more than 7,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance, with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/

