Sixty High School Seniors Awarded the Jack Kent Cooke College Scholarship

LANSDOWNE, Va., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation announced that 60 graduating high school seniors will receive the Cooke College Scholarship. This year's recipients will receive up to $55,000 annually to cover the costs of their undergraduate education, as they go on to attend the nation's top colleges and universities next fall.

(PRNewsfoto/Jack Kent Cooke Foundation) (PRNewswire)

The Cooke College Scholarship Program seeks to help high-achieving students with financial need earn a college degree. In addition to substantial financial support, Scholars also receive ongoing academic coaching and advising, graduate school and career advising, and access to a network of thriving and motivated peers in the Cooke Scholar community. Scholars will also receive opportunities for internships, study abroad, and access to graduate school funding.

"This year's College Scholarship applicants are full of potential and determination," said Seppy Basili, Executive Director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. "We congratulate them and look forward to seeing how the next steps in their educational journeys unfold."

This year, students applied for the Cooke College Scholarship from all 50 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, Northern Mariana Islands, and Virgin Islands. The Foundation evaluated each submission, and selected Scholars based on their academic ability, persistence, leadership, and financial need. Scholars will go on to study in fields such as biological science, engineering, computer science, fine arts, and political science.

These 60 Scholars join the 45 current Cooke Young Scholars selected earlier in March to continue to receive the organization's support. Together, both groups form the 2023 cohort of 105 Cooke College Scholars. A full list of the 2023 Cooke College Scholars, including the high schools and states they represent, can be found here.

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded almost $250 million in scholarships to nearly 3,200 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $125 million in grants to organizations that serve such students.www.jkcf.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jack Kent Cooke Foundation