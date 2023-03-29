Payment Platform Regpack Announces Partnership with Stripe to Expand Support for International Currencies

SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Regpack, a software leader that enables quick and simple automation of billing and other business processes, announced a partnership with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. With Stripe, Regpack will enable its customers to expand services and receive payments in Euros, Yen and the Australian Dollar among other currencies in a more streamlined and seamless way.

Regpack logo (PRNewswire)

In an unpredictable economy, an automated billing platform that processes multiple types of payments and currencies helps business owners maintain and grow revenue. Regpack customers have seen up to 30% more revenue and a drop of 35% in account receivables by using the highly customizable billing platform that accommodates subscriptions, autobill, installments, sessions, events, merchandise, discounts and more. With Stripe, customers using the Autobill Automation platform can extend their services to other markets with seamless currency conversion.

"As we continue to add more solutions for our autobilling platform, we are providing more flexibility to our customers," said Asaf Darash, CEO and Founder of Regpack. "We are focused on enabling business owners to diversify revenue streams and meet their customers where they are, and to transact with their currency of preference."

In addition to enabling customers to offer services in more locations, this partnership will enable Regpack to grow into new global markets and verticals such as the Europe, UK, and Japan to name a few.

The benefits of automatic billing on the Regpack platform include:

Grow Revenue : Organizations implementing autobill have seen up to 30% revenue growth without any additional changes to their offering.

Save Time : Customers report an average of 60 hours saved per month when using Regpack's automated billing system.

Seamless Subscription Management : Easily create new pricing plans, add-ons and offer coupons without worrying about the logistics.

More Completed Transactions : Our Smart Dunning system lets you retry payments and recover lost money automatically.

With Stripe as a payments infrastructure partner, Regpack now has five processors on board and accepts all major currencies from around the world. Payment processing via Stripe will be fully available to all current and new Regpack clients in April 2023. For more details go to https://www.regpacks.com/features/automated-billing/.

ABOUT REGPACK

Regpack is an online onboarding and payment management platform built for organizations large and small looking to manage and charge their clients. With automation tools including auto charging, customized forms, dynamic data filtering, business analytics, and email marketing tools, Regpack is an end-to-end solution for B2B organizations and service-based organizations looking for software solutions. For more information, visit http://www.regpacks.com.

Media Contact: Emmi Buck, emmi@zenmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Regpack