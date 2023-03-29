Grundéns Launches New GORE-TEX Boundary Wader Collection and Boot

Complete head-to-toe wading system available now

POULSBO, Wash., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grundéns, producer of the world's leading fishing apparel and footwear, today announces the launch of the GORE-TEX Boundary Wading collection. Complete with male and female-specific waders and the Boundary Wading boot, this collection is available at Grundens.com/pages/boundary-wader and at specialty retailers across the country.

Boundary Waders (PRNewswire)

Built to withstand the demands of any angler, the Grundéns Boundary Wader collection focuses on mobility and durability while ensuring its easily repairable. Whether you are spending 10 hours in the frigid rivers of the PNW swinging for steelhead, or the pounding surf casting for stripers, the Boundary Waders' unique design sets a new standard for mobility and comfort.

The Boundary Wader GORE-TEX Pro Wader laminate boasts 4L in the lower and 3L in the upper for superior waterproofing, breathability, and long-lasting durable performance. Unique articulated curved seams, anatomically designed booties, and the unique fused contour suspender system provide all-day comfort. The lined kangaroo pocket and large storage pockets enable anglers to keep all the essential items close to hand.

"The number one request we had from our retail partners was a wader, the new Boundary Waders are the answer to those customer requests and demonstrates our commitment to delivering the highest-quality fishing gear to all anglers. By partnering with GORE-TEX, the Boundary Waders provide unbeatable protection and comfort, making them the perfect choice for serious anglers who demand the best," says David Mellon, Grundéns CEO. "In addition to our new waders, the Boundary Wading Boot raises the bar for what modern wading boots should be."

Available to consumers today at Grundéns.com, the Boundary wading line features a men's zippered wader ($899.99) and stockingfoot ($599.99) both in up to 13 sizes, a women's stockingfoot in 11 sizes ($599.99), and a men's wading boot ($249.99). Paired with layering and outerwear options, Grundéns offers head-to-toe solutions for fishing of any pursuit.

The Boundary Wading Boots feature a premium waterproof leather upper combined with a Vibram Idrogrip rubber outsole to create a boot that will withstand the heaviest usage for multiple seasons. The molded-in heel contour provides all-day comfort and when coupled with the removable HEXAGRIP Cleat and Stud System (sold separately for $89.99), provides ultimate grip in wet, slippery wading conditions.

ABOUT GRUNDÉNS:

It began nearly 100 years ago on the west coast of Sweden, in the small fishing village of Grundsund when Carl A. Grundén began producing waterproof oil skins to protect North Sea fishermen from the hostile weather that often accompanied their jobs. Today, some things have changed but Grundéns commitment to supplying and supporting commercial fishermen, sport fishing enthusiasts and bass anglers remains. The brand offers the most versatile lineup of fishing outerwear, sun protection, footwear, and accessories available. Guided by "We Are Fishing," the brand operates globally from Poulsbo, Washington and Boras, Sweden. Learn more at Grundéns.com

