Jabra PanaCast video solution first to market with all-new Microsoft device ecosystem platform

A category first, Jabra and Microsoft have collaborated to bring the new Microsoft device ecosystem platform to the market on the Jabra PanaCast 50 Video Bar System

Built on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and d esigned for OEMs to extend and build products for, the Microsoft device ecosystem platform is part of Microsoft's global initiative to build a secured room collaboration platform tailored for shared spaces and optimized for Teams

As an Android collaboration bar, the Jabra PanaCast 50 Video Bar System is the perfect first solution on the Microsoft platform for small-medium sized meeting rooms

ORLANDO, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jabra, a leader in professional audio and video solutions, will be the first to market with its PanaCast 50 Video Bar System leveraging the new Microsoft device ecosystem platform, as announced on the Microsoft blog today: What's new in Teams Rooms and Devices at Enterprise Connect. Microsoft collaborated with Jabra to optimize the platform to leverage Microsoft Teams Rooms for Android as the first industry market solution.

Jabra PanaCast 50 Video Bar System will be the first to market with the all-new Microsoft device ecosystem platform

The Microsoft device ecosystem platform brings together the best of Microsoft and Android, tailored for shared spaces and optimized for Teams devices. Built on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), the platform delivers the security, reliability, management and deployment that Microsoft is known for, along with the diversity of hardware and software support that comes with Android. It is designed for innovation - with the extensibility and customization that manufacturers need to deliver innovative products with both hardware and software extensions.

The Jabra PanaCast 50 Video Bar System is an integrated solution. It includes a Qualcomm Technologies Inc. state-of-the-art system-on-chip (SoC) for IoT running Android, which will be upgradable to the new Microsoft OS. It also includes other SoCs, as well, speakers, microphones, video cameras, with network and display interfaces for easy deployment. The solution comes with a 10.1" touch controller to manage the room experience. The system natively and securely runs Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android.

Aurangzeb Khan, SVP for Intelligent Vision Systems at Jabra said, "We are delighted to have contributed to the development of this enterprise-grade Android platform and to deliver it with the PanaCast 50 Video Bar System as the first video solution for this Microsoft ecosystem platform for Android. Together, Jabra and Microsoft present a video solution that combines the Microsoft heritage in platforms, security, management, and scale with Jabra's leading video technology, for the benefit of our customers."

With a hardware-based root of trust and attestation, built on Microsoft's PKI cryptography and Qualcomm® Trusted Execution Environment, the platform delivers security and tamper resistance with attestation by enabling secure identification of the device and its configuration. This is built with the advantage of the Qualcomm® QC8250 SoC for IoT supporting multiple concurrent instances of VPU-based hardware offload, with up to 8K video encoding and decoding. The Qualcomm QCS8250 SoC also allows for up to 64-megapixel video capture for exceptional high-definition videos.

"Qualcomm Technologies is proud to be a part of the collaboration to create the Jabra PanaCast 50 Video Bar System, featuring the premium Qualcomm QCS8250 SoC," stated Dev Singh, vice president, business development, and head of building & enterprise, and industrial automation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The PanaCast 50 Video Bar System utilizes the SoC's advanced security and video processing functions to bring to market this first-of-its-kind collaboration system."

"We are excited to partner with Jabra to bring the Microsoft device ecosystem platform to our customers and as its first adopter from the partner ecosystem building devices Certified for Microsoft Teams," said Dave Kearney, General Manager of Program Management at Microsoft. "Security, reliability, management, and performance are critical for businesses globally and by building on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and partnering with Qualcomm we are pleased to offer a solution designed for shared spaces which brings the best Microsoft has to offer across those fronts while providing flexibility and diversity in the hardware and software offered."

Security is backed by Microsoft – with government-grade secure development environment, state of the art code analysis, threat detection, and software updates customers can depend on for shared meeting spaces. Matching this, the PanaCast 50 Video Bar System is designed to adapt to the evolving UC experiences and hybrid workplace needs with its AI-powered software-defined platform. It is easy to install, manage and use with everything needed for video meetings embedded in the PanaCast Control for a one-touch start/join without requiring any additional devices, allowing simple, secure, and scalable deployment and management in any small-medium sized rooms.

For more on the Microsoft device ecosystem platform, please visit the Microsoft blog here: What's new in Teams Rooms and Devices at Enterprise Connect

More on the PanaCast 50 Video Bar System: Jabra PanaCast 50 Video Bar System

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to bringing people closer to one another or to whatever is important to them. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work within GN. This allows us to create integrated tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration to help professionals work more productively from anywhere; and true wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. GN, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. GN employs more than 7,500 people and in 2022 reported annual revenue of DKK 18.7bn. GN Audio accounts for DKK 12.5bn. GN brings people closer and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. www.jabra.com

