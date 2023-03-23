Splitit's Checkout Plugin Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP Commerce Cloud, Splitit's White-label Checkout Plugin brings one-click installments to merchants while reducing integration investment costs

ATLANTA, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitit (ASX:SPT, OTCQX:SPTTY) today announced that its Splitit Checkout Plugin is now available on SAP® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Splitit's new SAP Commerce Cloud integration makes it faster and easier for large enterprises with advanced B2B, B2C and B2B2C use cases to add Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service to their ecommerce site. The Checkout Plugin simplifies the integration of Splitit for merchants while reducing integration investment costs.

"Our first white-label plug-in for SAP Commerce Cloud merchants provides a faster path to bringing our industry leading Installments-as-a-Service to their customers," notes Splitit's Chief Technology Officer Ran Landau. "This is critical for enterprise merchants, especially those with complex workflows which need a simplified solution with minimal technical lift."

Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service is embedded in the merchants current checkout flow and is completely customizable. Merchants can choose from a range of installment options and easily add upstream messaging to their site, all in their own brand look and feel. The merchant branded experience reduces the clutter and confusion of multiple payment logos throughout the customer journey.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Splitit is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

With the addition of SAP Commerce Cloud, Splitit has native integrations with seven of the largest global ecommerce platforms, including Shopify, Magento, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Wix, WooCommerce and BigCommerce.

Splitit powers the next generation of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) through its merchant-branded Installments-as-a-Service platform. Splitit is solving the challenges businesses face with legacy BNPL while unlocking BNPL at the point of sale for card networks, issuers and acquirers all through a single network API. Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service platform mitigates issues with legacy BNPL like the declining conversion funnel, clutter at the checkout and a lack of control of the merchant's customer experience while putting the power back in the hands of merchants to nurture and retain customers, drive conversion and increase average order value. Splitit's white-label BNPL is the easiest installment option for merchants to adopt, integrate and operate while delivering an uncluttered, simplified experience embedded into their existing purchase flow. Headquartered in Atlanta, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia. Splitit is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ticker code SPT and also trades on the US OTCQX under ticker SPTTY (ADRs) and STTTF (ordinary shares).

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Splitit USA, Inc.