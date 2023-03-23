iCIMS Announces Featured Speakers for Award-Winning INSPIRE Conference, Live Streamed from San Diego on May 9

Register to see an Emmy-winning TV show host, New York Times bestselling author, diversity activist entrepreneur, HR podcasters and some of the world's most brilliant talent acquisition leaders take the stage

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, today announced its lineup of featured speakers set to inspire talent acquisition leaders at its fourth annual, award-winning conference, INSPIRE. Featuring some of the industry's most recognized voices, including podcasters, analysts, leaders and activists, these dynamic speakers will guide breakthrough conversations and informative sessions. Attendees will leave inspired to create change, bring innovation to their organization and better understand the approaches they need to build winning workforces.

"The value of the content at INSPIRE is unmatched and empowers attendees to make waves at their organizations," said Kelly Ullrich, manager of talent resources at PSA Airlines. "Not only is it great to hear how other members of the iCIMS community are transforming their hiring in new and innovative ways, but the diverse set of speakers is refreshing and they consistently deliver."

Hosted by Emmy-winning TV host, anchor at Cheddar News and award-winning author, Shannon LaNier, INSPIRE will be live-streamed from San Diego on May 9, with interactive experiences for talent leaders everywhere to connect, discover and celebrate. Featured speakers include:

President and chief executive officer of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Johnny C. Taylor Jr. , will share transformative strategies and advice for selecting, retaining and training employees in a radically changed environment. As the leader of the largest HR professional association in the world, Taylor will provide an honest overview of the current state of the talent acquisition landscape and confront the truths that must be faced to win the war for talent.

Research director at IDC and New York Times bestselling author Gina Smith , PhD , will be featured in a fireside chat on the state of skills and talent. Leveraging her more than 25 years in technology journalism, publishing and tech startup management, Smith will guide attendees through the uncertain and dynamic labor market, tackling the IT skills crisis impacting talent acquisition, and share actionable advice to survive it.

Diversity strategist, author and practitioner, Torin Ellis , will share how to break through diversity baselines to build stronger cultures and teams through inclusion. Centered on humanity with a focus on transparency, objective clarity and actionable strategies, Ellis will deliver an important message to help leaders of all levels shed light on "invisible voices" and strengthen diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging initiatives.

Co-hosts of The Chad and Cheese podcast, "HR's Most Dangerous Podcast," Chad Sowash and Joel Cheesman , will deliver a closing keynote in their unique style. With decades of combined experience in talent, the self-proclaimed "recruiting industry geeks" will close the live-streamed event with an engaging and inevitably humorous live podcast recording, featuring iCIMS leaders and customers, that is guaranteed to bring the house down as only they can do.

"New technology continues to emerge in the talent industry, forcing employers to rethink and adapt before they can even settle into their current strategies," said Smith. "Many business leaders are struggling to keep up and hire the right people with the right skills. I'm excited to join thousands of talent innovators and the iCIMS community to discuss how to take advantage of new advancements to transform workforces, the impact of the current IT skills shortage and what organizations can do to keep the talent flowing."

Get more agenda updates and secure your complimentary registration for the live stream on May 9 to join the iCIMS community of collaborators, witness these speakers live and connect with partners in the iCIMS ecosystem including Accurate, Experian, HireRight, SeekOut, Data Facts, HireClix, JDP, Velocity HCM Consulting Group, Verified First, PandoLogic, Relode and more.

