Roshambo Eyewear Launches new Ludicrous Speed Sports Eyewear Collection

The kids-focused eyewear brand is diversifying from their famous polarized, Italian made sunglasses and prescription glasses to cover the sportiest kiddos (and their parents!), but with Roshambo flair

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roshambo Eyewear, a leading manufacturer of children's eyewear, today announced the launch of their Ludicrous Speed sports eyewear collection . The collection features two styles: a kids snow goggles line with magnetic lens shield attachments, and a polarized wrap around style "blade" frame. "Ludicrous Speed" is a nod to CEO and Founder, Scott Morris' favorite movie as a kid, Spaceballs. "It just felt right for a sports line," he quipped.

Light speed, too slow? We're gonna have to go right to Ludicrous Speed! These sport sunglasses are ultra light, flexible and available in sizes for kids, teens and adults! The wraparound shield style is perfect for any sport like baseball or biking, or awesome outdoor activity. (PRNewswire)

The Italian made sports wrap sunglasses incorporate Roshambo's famous rubberized frame material to allow for unmatched bend, flex and stretch. The polarized lens offers unbeatable clarity and glare reduction for the brightest summer afternoon pop-flys, and an adjustable silicone nose pad ensures perfect fit. The line also offers optional silicone "slip grips" that slide onto the arms to prevent bounce and slip for the most intense workouts. "I wanted something that was both hyper functional, but also let all the little athletes show off their personality. The grips come in packs of three so wearers can slide on and off whatever color fires them up that day. Everything from neon to camo," says Morris. The polarized sports wraparound line is available in 2 color frames (black and white), several lens color options, and two sizes, kids and adult.

"The kids snow goggles are basically sunglasses, which we know a lot about, but there is also a performance element we had to nail with this line. Fog reduction, comfort, and of course they had to be ludicrously cool." The goggles come with a photochromatic "magic" lens shield that is clear in low light conditions but quickly darkens to sunglasses in the sun. Built in magnets in the soft silicone frame allow the wearer to switch out the lens in seconds and pop in a polarized mirror lens shield of their choice. "We don't do anything basic around here, has to be better than the rest," CEO Scott commented. The snow goggle product is currently only available in a kids size, ages 6 to teen.

In the past few years, Roshambo has become particularly known for their affordable, practical, yet stylish direct to consumer prescription service, "like Warby Parker for kids" as Scott puts it. Accordingly, both the Ludicrous Speed snow goggles line and the sports wrap models can be customized with prescription inserts right through their website. The Ludicrous Speed line starts at $45 and is currently only available at www.roshambo.com .

About Roshambo Eyewear:

Roshambo Eyewear is a San Diego family-owned sunglasses and direct-to-consumer prescription glasses brand. Roshambo frames are proudly made in Italy and assembled in the United States, and are BPA, phthalate, lead & latex free. The company even offers a full damage and lens replacement guarantee! Their polarized sunglasses offer 100% UVA/B/C protection, and are available in 5 sizes ranging from baby through adult. Direct to consumer prescription glasses are also available on the website starting at only $69.

The name "ro•sham•bo" is a reference to the nostalgic game we all grew up playing, "rock, paper, scissors." It also pays tribute to our autism support mission: special education teachers have told us that playing ro•sham•bo with children with autism can be a valuable teaching tool when they need a quiet, calming, and personal interaction with a teacher. Roshambo Eyewear collaborates with and supports several pediatric charities including autism, pediatric cancer, and down syndrome organizations.

To purchase Roshambo's family of products, visit www.roshambo.com .

