Anvil Partners with Zapier to Launch Integration with 5,000+ Apps

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anvil , a paperwork automation platform, announces a new integration with Zapier , the leader in no-code automation. The partnership makes it easier to collect information, generate documents and automate workflows to move files and data across 5000+ apps. Through this integration, companies like Layr Insurance , Startsure , Ascend , Sproutt Insurance , Spruce Health , and Bezit have built powerful automated workflows for paper-intensive processes.

Customers using Anvil will now be able to:

Fill PDFs utilizing data from Salesforce and other CRMs.

Send a Slack notification when an Anvil Workflow is completed.

Send Workflow submission data directly to Google Sheets.

"At Anvil, we are building out a full suite of enterprise tools and capabilities to automate what is arguably the most tedious business task: paperwork," says Mang-Git Ng , Founder and CEO of Anvil. "Zapier's no-code automation has been at the center of workflow automation for years now and it's exciting to see the impact of Anvil's technology providing a fully automated paperwork solution to all businesses."

"Companies of all sizes and industries embrace automation for critical parts of running their business," said Andrew Edelman , Director of Platform Partnerships at Zapier. "Zapier's integration with Anvil allows businesses to move forward at growth speed — no code required."

"StartSure is dedicated to making insurance fast and easy for startups, and the Anvil and Zapier integration helps us do just that," says Will Gambling , StartSure COO & Head of Technology. "This duo allows us to implement no-code solutions to capture customer data and push it to relevant systems so we can provide our customers with the coverage they need, without spending unnecessary time developing digital applications."

About Anvil

Anvil is on a mission to transform the way businesses handle paperwork.Traditional ways of working with documents are outdated and inefficient. With the Anvil Platform, companies of any size can automate their processes and shift to a data-centric paradigm. Our modern APIs and powerful no-code tools make it easy to collect data, generate PDFs, and gather signatures within any application. Companies use the Anvil Platform to automate paperwork for HR, insurance, financial services, legal, education, real estate, healthcare, and more.

About Zapier

Zapier's on a mission to make automation work for everyone, so that every person and every business can move forward at growth speed. Zapier is the leader in no-code automation, always making it easier to automate workflows and move data across 5000+ apps. We work with what you work with, across your apps and tech stack, so you can make magic happen, regardless of your IT infrastructure. We power over 2.2 million businesses, from startups to Fortune 100, and we've been doing it for over a decade. We're 600+ people across 40 countries, committed to advancing the way everyone gets stuff done, so automation can truly work for everyone. www.zapier.com

