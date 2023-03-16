Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Life360 reports CY 2022 results

Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
  • CY22 revenue of $228.3 million, in line with guidance. YoY increase of 103%, with Subscription revenue of $153.3 million up 77% YoY
  • CY22 year-end Annualized Monthly Revenue1 (AMR) (excluding hardware) of $224.4 million, up 61% YoY, ahead of guidance. January 2023 AMR of $229.6 million reflects full monthly benefit of subscriber price increases
  • CY22 net loss of $91.6 million; CY22 Adjusted EBITDA loss of $40.1 million in line with guidance
  • January 2023 U.S. Average Revenue Per Paying Circle (ARPPC) of $138.36 increased 42% YoY reflecting the full month benefits of higher pricing
  • Record annual growth in Global Monthly Active Users (MAU) of more than 13.1 million, up 37% YoY, with record net additions in both the U.S. and International markets
  • Year-end cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $90.4 million in line with guidance
  • CY23 guidance for more than 50% YoY growth for core Life360 subscription revenue.2 Consolidated revenue of $300 million - $310 million and positive Adjusted EBITDA3 and Operating Cash Flow of $5 million - $10 million expected for the full year, with positive Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Flow targeted on a quarterly basis beginning with Q2'23 and for full CY23.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco area-based Life360, Inc. (Life360 or the Company) (ASX: 360) today reported unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.  Life360 Chief Executive Officer Chris Hulls said: "2022 has been a tremendous year of progress for Life360. Our largest ever annual Global MAU growth to almost 50 million cements our position as the market-leading family safety membership service. We finished the year with a 61% YoY uplift in December AMR; this has accelerated to 64% in January4 with the full month benefit of the significant price increases implemented across our monthly U.S. iOS membership base in late 2022. As previously foreshadowed, Q4 Paying Circles were in line with Q3, while achieving an almost 50% price increase for existing monthly iOS subscribers. Our January 2023 monthly ARPPC increased 42% YoY in the U.S.; we see further upside with the rollout of U.S price increases for our existing monthly Android subscribers expected to take effect during the second quarter of CY23.

Life360
Life360(PRNewswire)

"The churn impact from the November 2022 iOS price increase performed better than expected, showcasing our strong value proposition, as well as the loyalty and engagement of our member base. We are back to subscriber growth in the U.S. in January and February, and International subscriber trends remain very strong.  Tile Membership bundling has launched and is scaling up over the course of March as we optimize the user experience. The early signals are positive, and we are excited about the opportunity to improve paid user conversion and retention, and deploy upsell strategies over the longer term following encouraging results from our 'Gift with Membership' trials in CY22.

"Tile's Q4 hardware unit sales delivered a seasonal uplift, however continued to be impacted by headwinds in the U.S. consumer electronics markets. Retailers adopted a very cautious approach, resulting in much lower inventory in retail channels. We also saw aggressive competition from Apple, which is nonetheless driving the category forward. While hardware sales were below previous expectations, we have taken a prudent approach to managing hardware inventory, limiting the impact on our Adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow. While we are excited about the potential for long-term category growth, Tile's primary strategic value remains the opportunity to drive subscription revenue.

"Looking forward to CY23, we are very optimistic about our ability to continue to deepen our user engagement and reinforce our competitive position by ongoing investment to improve the core user experience. We have delivered impressive subscription revenue growth in CY22, and see the opportunity to further leverage our proven pricing power and ongoing Membership enhancements to deliver continued strong growth momentum. For Tile we see opportunities to leverage category creation with product use case orientation, and differentiation such as the recently launched Anti-Theft Mode. This new feature is designed to protect valuables from theft by increasing the chances of recovery, providing a key point of differentiation with AirTags. We are also excited about our International opportunity, based on the successful playbook deployed in Canada, and impressive CY22 performance in major territories. The full membership offering is expected to launch in the UK during the second half, as previously advised.

"We are approaching CY23 with an appropriate balance of fiscal responsibility and prudent investment to position the business for long-term success, and make the most of the many exciting growth options available to us. As we announced in January, we have streamlined our workforce to drive a sharpened focus on our key strategic product initiatives, with annualized savings of at least $15 million. We also see opportunities for additional operating cost savings, including for platform commissions to continue reducing over time, and greater marketing efficiency.  In CY22 we implemented a multi-year strategy to reduce our cloud infrastructure costs, with significant efficiency improvements achieved during the year. We anticipate further efficiencies in CY23 through operational optimization and a long-term agreement with our preferred provider. These positive initiatives benefit the cost base, and together with strong revenue growth will allow us to leverage scale, and deliver our first full year of positive Adjusted EBITDA3 and operating cash flow in CY23. And in a time of continued macro uncertainty, we have a strong balance sheet, with cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents of more than $90 million at CY22 year-end."

Note: The financial information in this announcement is unaudited. All references to $ are to U.S. $.

______________________________

1

We use Annualized Monthly Revenue ("AMR") to identify the annualized monthly value of active customer agreements for a particular period. AMR includes the annualized monthly value of subscription, data and partnership agreements. All components of these agreements that are not expected to recur are excluded. 

2

Core Life360 subscription revenue excludes Tile and Jiobit subscriptions

3

Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. For the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and the use of this Non-GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA, refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below

4

The increase in AMR represents the uplift from December 2021 to January 2023

Key Performance Indicators5

(in millions, except ARPPC, ARPPS, and ASP)

Q4

2022

Q4

2021

% YoY

CY

2022

CY

2021

% YoY

Life360 Core6







Monthly Active Users (MAU) - Global

48.6

35.5

36.9 %

48.6

35.5

36.9 %

U.S.

30.9

23.7

30.7 %

30.9

23.7

30.7 %

International

17.6

11.8

49.2 %

17.6

11.8

49.2 %

Australia

1.4

1.0

40.5 %

1.4

1.0

40.5 %

Paying Circles - Total

1.5

1.2

23.0 %

1.5

1.2

23.0 %

U.S.

1.2

1.0

17.4 %

1.2

1.0

17.4 %

International

0.3

0.2

47.6 %

0.3

0.2

47.6 %

Average Revenue per Paying Circle (ARPPC)

$  103.89

$    88.69

17.1 %

$    95.40

$    80.20

19.0 %








Life360 Consolidated (Adjusted for 2021)7






Subscriptions

2.1

1.8

19.7 %

2.1

1.8

19.7 %

Average Revenue per Paying Subscription (ARPPS)

$    86.39

$    74.04

16.7 %

$    79.75

$    67.70

17.8 %

Net hardware units shipped

1.7

3.3

(48.9) %

3.6

6.2

(42.1) %

Average Sale Price (ASP)

$    11.48

$    15.12

(24.1) %

$    13.47

$    15.04

(10.4) %

Annualized Monthly Revenue (AMR)8

$    224.4

$    139.8

60.6 %

$    224.4

$    139.8

60.6 %









__________________________________

5

All references to $ are to U.S. $. Additionally, numbers may not add or recalculate due to rounding

6

Life360 Core metrics relate solely to the Life360 mobile application

7

With the exception of AMR, metrics presented for the years and periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are adjusted and include pre-acquisition data for Tile and Jiobit related to periods before the acquisitions of Tile on January 5, 2022 and Jiobit on September 1, 2021.

8

We use Annualized Monthly Revenue ("AMR") to identify the annualized monthly value of active customer agreements at the end of a reporting period. AMR includes the annualized monthly value of subscription, data and partnership agreements. All components of these agreements that are not expected to recur are excluded. 

  • Global MAU increased 37% YoY to 48.6 million, with CY22 delivering a record 13.1 million net additions, representing the highest ever net adds across both the U.S. and International markets. U.S. MAU increased 31% YoY, with net adds of 7.3 million. International MAU increased 49% with 5.8 million net adds benefiting from ongoing momentum in developed markets, particularly the UK, and a surge in new users in the Philippines. Q4 International MAU were largely unchanged QoQ, due to some normalization of the very substantial Q3 Philippines surge.
  • Paying Circles increased 23% YoY, with International markets up 48%, delivering record net adds for the year despite nominal marketing spend. U.S. Paying Circles increased 17% YoY, a strong performance in the context of significant price increases for new members introduced in August, and for all monthly iOS members beginning in mid-November. As previously foreshadowed, Q4 U.S. Paying Circles were in line with Q3. Cumulative new and upsell subscribers in the Membership plans were 816 thousand, up 45% YoY, comprising Silver 10%, Gold 84% and Platinum 6% of total.
  • CY22 Global ARPPC accelerated 19% YoY reflecting U.S. price increases late in the period. International ARPPC increased 4% YoY.
  • CY22 Net Hardware Units Shipped reduced 42% YoY due to weak consumer electronics demand, the exit from less profitable sales channels and significant inventory reduction by major retailers. We believe the business enters CY23 with appropriate levels of inventory for Q1 bundling and in retail channels.

Operating Results9

Revenue


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

($ millions)

(unaudited)




(unaudited)



Revenue








Subscription

$               45.4


$               27.1


$             153.3


$               86.6

Hardware

19.6


1.0


47.9


1.0

Other

6.3


6.9


27.1


25.1

Total revenue

$               71.3


$               34.9


$             228.3


$             112.6

Annualized Monthly Revenue - December

$             224.4


$             139.8


$             224.4


$             139.8

  • Q4'22 Consolidated subscription revenue increased 68% YoY (including Tile and Jiobit). Life360 core subscription revenue increased 51% YoY for Q4, and 54% for CY22, in line with guidance. CY22 revenue growth was supported by the 23% YoY uplift in Paying Circles, and 19% higher ARPPC.
  • Q4'22 Hardware revenue delivered a seasonal uplift versus Q3 while experiencing YoY declines (on an adjusted basis, including Tile pre-acquisition data). The challenging environment for consumer hardware impacted Q4 and CY22 results.
  • Q4'22 Other revenue was slightly lower YoY while increasing YoY for CY22. These trends reflect the new de-risked business model adopted early in the year.
  • December AMR increased 61% YoY as a result of strong subscription performance and the addition of Tile and Jiobit subscription revenue.

__________________________________

9

All references to $ are to U.S. $. Additionally, numbers may not add or recalculate due to rounding

Gross Profit10


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

($ millions)

(unaudited)




(unaudited)



Gross Profit

$            45.0


$            26.8


$          148.6


$            89.9

Gross Margin

63.1 %


76.6 %


65.1 %


79.8 %

Gross Margin (Subscription Only)

82.6 %


78.2 %


80.0 %


79.4 %

  • Gross profit margin reduced versus Q4'21 and CY21 due to the Tile and Jiobit acquisitions, and hardware's traditionally lower gross margins. Q4'22 Subscription only gross margins increased to 82.6% as higher pricing benefited revenue. For the year ended December 31, 2022 subscription only gross margins increased to 80.0%.

__________________________________

10

Gross Profit and Gross Margin presented here have been calculated utilizing unaudited GAAP financial results. Refer to the Investor Presentation for management's assessment of Gross Margin and Gross Profit utilizing Non-GAAP financial results.

Operating expenses


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

($ millions)

(unaudited)




(unaudited)



Research and development

$               25.2


$               15.2


$             102.5


$               51.0

Sales and marketing

22.0


15.3


92.4


47.5

Paid acquisition & TV

5.2


4.5


26.5


12.5

Commissions

8.7


6.7


31.4


22.1

Other sales and marketing

8.1


4.1


34.5


12.9

General and administrative

10.5


10.2


48.1


23.7

Total operating expenses

$               57.7


$               40.6


$             243.0


$             122.1

  • YoY operating expense growth reflects the acquisitions of Tile and Jiobit, including increased headcount and the resulting increase in Stock Based Compensation, deal-related depreciation and amortization, and investment in integrating the combined businesses. In addition there was continued investment in efficient marketing spend, and commissions increased in line with higher subscription revenue.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA11


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

($ millions)

(unaudited)




(unaudited)



Net Loss

$             (12.3)


$             (14.9)


$             (91.6)


$             (33.6)

EBITDA

(10.3)


(13.4)


(85.2)


(31.4)

Non-GAAP Adjustments

12.0


8.8


45.1


18.3

Adjusted EBITDA

$                 1.6


$               (4.6)


$             (40.1)


$             (13.1)

  • Q4'22 delivered a positive Adjusted EBITDA contribution of $1.6 million versus an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $9.4 million in Q3 as a result of continued strong subscription revenue growth, realized cost efficiencies implemented in H1'22 and the seasonal Q4 uplift in hardware sales. CY22 Adjusted EBITDA loss of $40.1 million increased from $13.1 million in CY21 due to the addition of the Tile and Jiobit acquisitions, and investment in integrating the new businesses.

__________________________________

11

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. For definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and the use of these non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below. Additionally, numbers may not add or recalculate due to rounding.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow12


Three months ended

December 31,


Year ended December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

($ millions)

(unaudited)




(unaudited)



Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities

$        (2.2)


$      (11.9)


$      (57.1)


$      (12.2)

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

2.5


(0.1)


(111.6)


(7.1)

Net cash provided by financing activities

31.2


192.9


27.7


194.0

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

31.5


180.9


(141.0)


174.7

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at the End of the Period

$        90.4


$      231.3


$        90.4


$      231.3

  • Life360 ended CY22 with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $90.4 million.
  • Q4'22 net cash used in operating activities was $2.2 million of which $2.4 million relates to a one-time Tile acquisition adjustment. Normalized Q4'22 cash provided by operating activities of $0.2 million compared with net cash used of $16.4 million in Q3'22, reflecting the seasonality of the hardware business.
  • Q4'22 net cash provided by investing activities of $2.5 million. For CY22, net cash used in investing activities of $111.6 million reflects the Tile acquisition.
  • Q4'22 net cash provided by financing activities of $31.2 million is due to cash received from the November 2022 capital raise.

___________________________________

12

All references to $ are to U.S. $. Additionally, numbers may not add or recalculate due to rounding

Earnings Guidance13

For CY23, Life360 expects to deliver:

  • Core Life360 subscription revenue growth (excluding Tile and Jiobit) in excess of 50% YoY;
  • Hardware revenue growth of 0% to 5%, reflecting the continuing current challenges in the category;
  • Other revenue of approximately $26 million;
  • Consolidated revenue of $300 million - $310 million;
  • Positive Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Flow of $5 million - $10 million, with positive Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Flow anticipated on a quarterly basis beginning with Q2'23 and for the full CY23.14

___________________________________

13

In regards to forward looking non-GAAP guidance, we are not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA measure to the closest corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items, which are fluid and unpredictable in nature.  In addition, the company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that may be confusing or misleading to investors. These items include, but are not limited to, litigation costs, convertible notes and derivative liability fair value adjustments, and gain on revaluation of contingent consideration. These items may be material to our results calculated in accordance with GAAP.

14

Adjusted EBITDA was previously referred to as Underlying EBITDA. For definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and the use of these non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below..

Investor Conference Call

A conference call will be held today at 9.30am AEDT, Friday 17 March 2023 (Thursday 16 March U.S. PT at 3.30pm). The call will be held as a Zoom audio webinar.

Participants wishing to ask a question should register and join via their browser here. Participants joining via telephone will be in listen only mode.

Dial in details

Australia: +61 2 8015 6011
U.S.: +1 669 900 683
Other countries: details
Meeting ID: 912 3982 7774
A replay will be available after the call at https://investors.life360.com

Unaudited financial statements

The Company is filing unaudited financial statements with this release. The Company currently intends to file a Form 10-K that includes audited financial statements early next week. The Company has until 31 March, 2023 to file the Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC and will be required to lodge the Form  10-K with the ASX at the same time as it files the Form 10-K with the SEC, under a waiver granted by the ASX (see separate filing). The Company does not expect any material changes in the final audited financial statements.

Authorization

Chris Hulls, Director, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Life360 authorized this announcement being given to ASX.

About Life360

Life360 operates a platform for today's busy families, bringing them closer together by helping them better know, communicate with, and protect the pets, people and things they care about most. The Company's core offering, the Life360 mobile app, is a market leading app for families, with features that range from communications to driving safety and location sharing. Life360 is based in San Mateo and had approximately 48.6 million monthly active users (MAU) as of December 31, 2022 located in more than 150 countries. For more information, please visit life360.com.

Tile, a Life360 company, locates millions of unique items every day by giving everything the power of smart location. Leveraging its superior nearby finding features and vast community that spans over 150 countries, Tile's cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. In addition to trackers in multiple form factors for a variety of use cases, Tile's finding technology is embedded in over 55 partner products across audio, travel, wearables, smart home, and PC categories. For more information, please visit Tile.com.

Contacts

For Australian investor inquiries:

For Australian media inquiries:



Jolanta Masojada, +61 417 261 367

Giles Rafferty, +61 481 467 903

jmasojada@life360.com

grafferty@firstadvisers.com.au



For U.S. investors

For U.S. media inquiries:

investors@life360.com

press@life360.com

Life360's CDIs are issued in reliance on the exemption from registration contained in Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act) for offers of securities which are made outside the US. Accordingly, the CDIs, have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the US. As a result of relying on the Regulation S exemption, the CDIs are 'restricted securities' under Rule 144 of the Securities Act. This means that you are unable to sell the CDIs into the US or to a US person who is not a QIB for the foreseeable future except in very limited circumstances until after the end of the restricted period, unless the re-sale of the CDIs is registered under the Securities Act or an exemption is available. To enforce the above transfer restrictions, all CDIs issued bear a FOR Financial Product designation on the ASX. This designation restricts any CDIs from being sold on ASX to US persons excluding QIBs. However, you are still able to freely transfer your CDIs on ASX to any person other than a US person who is not a QIB. In addition, hedging transactions with regard to the CDIs may only be conducted in accordance with the Securities Act.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement and the accompanying conference call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Life360 intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements regarding Life360's intentions, objectives, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events, including Life360's expectations with respect to the financial and operating performance of its business, including subscription revenue, hardware revenue, consolidated revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and operating cash flow; its capital position; future growth future price increases; user engagement, conversion and retention and subscriber churn; the strategic value and opportunities for Tile; operating cost savings, including through reduced commissions; and the timing of the completion of the audit for CY22 and the filing of Life360's Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as Life360's expectations of any changes to the information disclosed herein. The words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "project", "predict", "will", "forecast", "estimate", "likely", "intend", "outlook", "should", "could", "may", "target", "plan" and other similar expressions can generally be used to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on, future earnings or financial position or performance are also forward-looking statements. Investors and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they involve inherent risk and uncertainty (both general and specific) and should note that they are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance. There is a risk that such predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law, Life360 does not undertake any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement, to reflect any change in expectations in relation to any forward-looking statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Although Life360 believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, Life360 can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct and, actual results may vary in a materially positive or negative manner. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainty, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are outside Life360's control, and are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to change and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include risks related to the preliminary nature of financial results and the ongoing review and audit for CY22 and completion thereof, risks related to Life360's business, market risks, Life360's need for additional capital, and the risk that Life360's products and services may not perform as expected, as described in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in Life360's ASX filings, Form 10 Registration Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 26, 2022, as amended by Amendment No. 1 filed on June 13, 2022 and Amendment No. 2 filed on July 5, 2022 and effective as of June 27, 2022 and other reports filed with the SEC. To the maximum extent permitted by law, responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise is disclaimed. This announcement should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by Life360. Past performance information given in this document is given for illustrative purposes only and is not necessarily a guide to future performance and no representation or warranty is made by any person as to the likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward-looking statements, forecast financial information, future share price performance or any underlying assumptions. Nothing contained in this document nor any information made available to you is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise, representation, warranty or guarantee as to the past, present or the future performance of Life360.

Supplemental Business Metrics15

(in millions, except ARPPC, ARPPS, and ASP)

Q1

2021


Q2

2021


Q3

2021


Q4

2021


Q1

2022


Q2

2022


Q3

2022


Q4

2022

Life360 Core
















Monthly Active Users (MAU) - Global

28.1


32.4


33.8


35.5


38.3


42.0


47.0


48.6

U.S.

18.1


20.4


22.2


23.7


25.1


27.0


29.3


30.9

International

10.0


12.1


11.6


11.8


13.2


14.9


17.7


17.6

Australia

0.7


0.8


0.8


1.0


1.0


1.1


1.2


1.4

Paying Circles - Total

0.9


1.0


1.1


1.2


1.3


1.4


1.5


1.5

U.S.

0.7


0.8


0.9


1.0


1.1


1.1


1.2


1.2

International

0.2


0.2


0.2


0.2


0.2


0.3


0.3


0.3

Average Revenue per Paying Circle (ARPPC)

$ 75.92


$ 79.95


$ 85.78


$ 88.69


$ 87.66


$ 89.34


$ 91.84


$ 103.89

















Life360 Consolidated (Adjusted for 2021)*
















Subscriptions

1.3


1.5


1.6


1.8


1.8


2.0


2.1


2.1

Average Revenue per Paying Subscription (ARPPS)

$ 63.70


$ 66.82


$ 71.65


$ 74.04


$ 73.88


$ 75.45


$ 77.00


$ 86.39

Net hardware units shipped

0.9


1.0


1.0


3.3


0.7


0.5


0.7


1.7

Average Sale Price (ASP)

$ 15.68


$ 15.70


$ 13.58


$ 15.12


$ 15.08


$ 14.48


$ 15.63


$ 11.48

















*Metrics presented for the periods Q4'21, Q3'21, Q2'21 and Q1'21 are adjusted to include data related to periods before the acquisitions of Jiobit, Inc. on September 1, 2021 and Tile, Inc. on January 5, 2022.

_____________________

15

All references to $ are to U.S. $. Additionally, numbers may not add or recalculate due to rounding

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Dollars in U.S. $, in thousands, except share and per share data)



Year Ended December 31,


2022


2021


2020


(unaudited)





Subscription revenue

$       153,287


$         86,551


$         58,472

Hardware revenue

47,884


952


Other revenue (including related party revenue of $0, $0 and $195, respectively)

27,134


25,140


22,183

Total revenue

228,305


112,643


80,655

Cost of subscription revenue

30,659


17,807


13,582

Cost of hardware revenue

45,441


1,340


Cost of other revenue

3,607


3,621


1,813

Total cost of revenue

79,707


22,768


15,395

Gross Profit

148,598


89,875


65,260

Operating expenses:






Research and development

102,480


50,994


39,643

Sales and marketing

92,419


47,473


30,190

General and administrative

48,110


23,670


12,078

Total operating expenses

243,009


122,137


81,911

Loss from operations

(94,411)


(32,262)


(16,651)

Other income (expense):






Convertible notes fair value adjustment

1,786


(511)


Derivative liability fair value adjustment

1,295


(733)


Other income (expense), net

13


(178)


317

Total other income (expense), net

3,094


(1,422)


317

Loss before income taxes

(91,317)


(33,684)


(16,334)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

312


(127)


Net loss

(91,629)

(33,557)


(16,334)

Net loss per share, basic

$           (1.47)


$           (0.65)


$           (0.33)

Net loss per share, diluted

$           (1.50)


$           (0.65)


$           (0.33)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic

62,209,545


51,656,195


49,346,050

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, diluted

62,839,593


51,656,195


49,346,050

Comprehensive loss






Net loss

(91,629)


(33,557)


(16,334)

Change in foreign currency translation adjustment

(6)



Total comprehensive loss

$        (91,635)


$        (33,557)


$        (16,334)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in U.S. $, in thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


(unaudited)



Assets




Current Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$        75,444


$      230,990

Restricted cash, current

13,274


Accounts receivable, net

33,125


11,772

Inventory

10,826


2,009

Costs capitalized to obtain contracts, net

1,438


1,319

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8,548


10,590

Total current assets

142,655


256,680

Restricted cash, noncurrent

1,647


355

Property and equipment, net

393


580

Costs capitalized to obtain contracts, noncurrent

626


330

Prepaid expenses and other assets, noncurrent

7,134


3,691

Right-of-use-asset

802


1,627

Intangible assets, net

52,699


7,986

Goodwill

133,674


31,127

Total Assets

$      339,630


$      302,376

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current Liabilities:




Accounts payable

$        13,791


$          3,248

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

27,015


10,547

Escrow liability

13,274


Contingent consideration


9,500

Convertible notes, current ($3,513 and $4,222 measured at fair value, respectively)

3,513


4,222

Deferred revenue, current

30,056


13,929

Total current liabilities

87,649


41,446

Convertible notes, noncurrent ($3,425 and $8,071 measured at fair value, respectively)

4,060


8,284

Derivative liability, noncurrent

101


1,396

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

2,706


Other liabilities, noncurrent

576


1,205

Total Liabilities

$        95,092


$        52,331

Commitments and Contingencies




Stockholders' Equity




Common Stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of
December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 65,239,843 and
60,221,799 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and
December 31, 2021, respectively

67


61

Additional paid-in capital

501,763


416,278

Notes due from affiliates

(314)


(951)

Accumulated deficit

(256,972)


(165,343)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(6)


Total stockholders' equity

244,538


250,045

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$      339,630


$      302,376

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in U.S. $, in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,


2022


2021


2020


(unaudited)





Cash Flows from Operating Activities:






Net loss

$        (91,629)


$        (33,557)


$        (16,334)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

9,199


876


657

Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain contracts

2,928


4,014


7,021

Stock-based compensation expense

34,680


11,754


8,091

Compensation expense in connection with revesting notes

(87)


184


Non-cash interest (income) expense, net

474


166


(23)

Convertible notes fair value adjustment

(1,786)


511


Derivative liability fair value adjustment

(1,295)


733


(Gain)/loss on revaluation of contingent consideration

(5,279)


3,600


Non-cash revenue from affiliate

(1,504)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:






Accounts receivable, net

6,474


(2,689)


(1,149)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

10,629


(943)


(2,220)

Inventory

(497)


(859)


Costs capitalized to obtain contracts, net

(3,343)


(1,713)


(5,240)

Accounts payable

(12,654)


559


1,925

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(7,722)


4,720


438

Deferred revenue

4,660


1,671


770

Other liabilities, noncurrent

(303)


(1,180)


(1,186)

Net cash used in operating activities

(57,055)


(12,153)


(7,250)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:






Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(110,933)


(2,983)


Internal use software

(701)



Purchase of capital assets


(81)


(653)

Cash advance on convertible note receivable


(4,000)


Net cash used in investing activities

(111,634)


(7,064)


(653)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:






Proceeds from the exercise of options

2,394


3,543


1,594

Taxes paid related to net settlement of equity awards

(4,077)


(4,725)


(1,149)

Proceeds from repayment of notes due from affiliates

648



Payments on borrowings


(41)


(3,115)

Proceeds from borrowings



3,115

Repayment of convertible notes

(3,471)



Proceeds from capital raise, net of $1,050, $5,757, and $0 of transaction costs, respectively

32,215


193,064


Cash received in advance of the issuance of convertible notes


2,110


Net cash provided by financing activities

27,709


193,951


445

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

(140,980)


174,734


(7,458)

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at the Beginning of the Period

231,345


56,611


64,069

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at the End of the Period

$         90,365


$       231,345


$         56,611

Supplemental disclosure:






Cash paid during the period for taxes


(33)


Cash paid during the period for interest

(514)


(24)


Non-cash investing and financing activities:






Fair value of stock issued in connection with an acquisition

$         15,409


$         13,821


$                —

Fair value of convertible debt issued in connection with an acquisition


11,597


Fair value of contingent consideration issued in connection with an acquisition


5,900


Fair value of vested options assumed in connection with an acquisition


533


Forgiveness of convertible note receivable in connection with an acquisition


4,023


Relative fair value of warrants issued with convertible debt


844


Beneficial conversion feature related to convertible debt


603


Fair value of bifurcated derivative related to convertible debt


663


Fair value of warrants held as investment in affiliate

5,474



Fair value of stock issued in settlement of contingent consideration

4,221



Total non-cash investing and financing activities:

$         25,104


$         37,984


$                —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We collect and analyze operating and financial data to evaluate the health of our business, allocate our resources and assess our performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA In addition to total revenue, net loss and other results under GAAP, we utilize non-GAAP calculations of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). EBITDA is defined as net loss, excluding (i) convertible notes and derivative liability fair value adjustments, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization and (iv) other income (expense). Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, excluding (i) convertible notes and derivative liability fair value adjustments, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) other income (expense), (v) stock-based compensation, (vi) costs related to filing our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("Form 10"), (vii) acquisition and integration costs, and (viii) (gain)/loss on revaluation of contingent consideration.

The above items are excluded from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items are unpredictable, are not driven by core results of operations and render comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, as well as providing useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Moreover, we have included EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in this media release because they are key measurements used by our management team internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic planning and annual budgeting. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. As such, you should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to other financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP, including various cash flow metrics, net loss and our other GAAP results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.


Quarter Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021


(in thousands)

Net loss

$        (12,303)


$        (14,887)


$        (91,629)


$        (33,557)

Add (deduct):








Convertible notes fair value adjustment

89


511


(1,786)


511

Derivative liability fair value adjustment (1)

(112)


321


(1,295)


733

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

228


17


312


(127)

Depreciation and amortization (2)

2,368


417


9,199


876

Other (income) expense, net

(614)


183


(13)


178

EBITDA

$        (10,344)


$        (13,438)


$        (85,212)


$        (31,386)

Stock-based compensation

10,193


3,538


34,680


11,938

Form 10 and IPO related costs

923



3,766


Acquisition and integration costs

852


1,683


11,949


2,744

(Gain)/loss on revaluation of contingent consideration


3,600


(5,279)


3,600

Adjusted EBITDA

$           1,624


$          (4,617)


$        (40,096)


$        (13,104)

______________________________

(1)

To reflect the change in value of the derivative liability associated with the July 2021 Convertible Notes.

(2)

Includes depreciation on fixed assets and amortization of acquired intangible assets 

Adjusted Loss from Ordinary Activities after Tax

Adjusted loss from ordinary activities after tax is defined as net loss, excluding (i) stock-based compensation, (ii) Form 10 transaction costs, (iii) acquisition and integration costs, (iv) gain on revaluation of contingent consideration, and (v) amortization attributable to intangible assets in connection with acquisitions.

The above items are excluded from net loss because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items are unpredictable, are not driven by core results of operations and render comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. We believe adjusted loss from ordinary activities after tax provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our results of operations.

This non-GAAP financial measure is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. As such, you should consider this non-GAAP financial measure in addition to other financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP, including various cash flow metrics, net loss and our other GAAP results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted loss from ordinary activities after tax.


Year Ended December 31,


2022


2021


2020


(in thousands)

Net loss

$    (91,629)


$    (33,557)


$    (16,334)

Stock-based compensation

34,680


11,938


8,091

Form 10 and IPO related costs

3,766



Acquisition and integration costs

11,949


2,744


(Gain)/loss on revaluation of contingent consideration

(5,279)


3,600



Non-recurring adjustment to reflect the deferral of  portion of
monthly subscription sales through a channel partner



862

Amortization attributable to intangible assets in connection with
acquisitions

8,610


414


Adjusted loss from ordinary activities after tax

$    (37,903)


$    (14,861)


$      (7,381)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life360-reports-cy-2022-results-301774621.html

