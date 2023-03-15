Ontario International Airport passenger numbers remained strong in February, increasing 15% year over year

Continued growth in 2023 comes on top of banner year in 2022
ONTARIO, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of airline passengers who chose Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) remained strong in February, increasing 15% over last year, officials announced.
The monthly passenger count totaled almost 413,000, including 391,000 domestic fliers and more than 21,000 international travelers. Domestic volume increased 12.75% while the number of international travelers nearly doubled compared with February last year.
On a year-to-date basis, total passenger volume rose 20% with domestic and international numbers higher by almost 19% and 66%, respectively.
"Ontario passenger growth remained strong in February," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer, Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "We continue to be encouraged by our airport's industry leading pandemic recovery. The outlook for 2023 is equally encouraging based on industry data and we expect ONT to maintain its position as one of the fasting growing airports in the U.S."
Passenger
Totals
Feb
2023
Feb
2022
%
Change
YTD
2023
YTD
2022
%
Change
Domestic
391,248
346,998
12.75
796,399
670,249
18.8
International
21,676
10,882
99.19
45,393
27,367
65.9
Total
412,924
357,880
15.38
841,792
697,616
20.7
According to industry trade association Airlines for America, ONT ranks 4th among medium to large-size airports in the continental U.S. experiencing double-digit seat growth this year compared with pre-pandemic 2019 data. No other airports in California were among the top 10 in the ranking of 65 airports.
Shipments of commercial freight and mail declined 7% by volume in February compared with 2022 and 8% on a year-to-date basis. Industry analysts attribute decreased cargo volumes worldwide to rising interest rates and slowing consumer demand, which they say could persist in coming months.
Air cargo
(tonnage)
Feb
2023
Feb
2022
%
Change
YTD
2023
YTD
2022
%
Change
Freight
51,710
56,481
-8.45 %
110,092
120,537
-8.7
4,481
4,3,76
2.39
8,870
8,906
-0.4 %
Total
56,191
60,857
-7.67
118,962
129,442
-8.1
About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to more than two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).
OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Ontario International Airport