This Week in Tech News: 10 Stories You Need to See

- 1. Stagwell (STGW) Will Debut 'Taylor,' the Communications Industry's First Free Generative AI Writing Tool, at SXSW 2023
"Taylor," a playful descriptor for tailored content, helps PR, content and social media professionals create first drafts or re-generate existing drafts of pitches, press releases, bylines, blog posts, social posts, and more.
- 2. Binance Renews Commitment to Support Women in Tech
With an increased focus on women-focused education, mentorship, and scholarships, crypto exchange aims to level its industry's gender gap.
- 3. White House Speaks on New National Cyber Strategy at GovCIO Media & Research Event The Office of the National Cyber Director installed new cybersecurity policies in the new national strategy and encouraged government and industry to make better long-term cybersecurity investments. Notably, the strategy also called on regulators to hold software developers responsible for product security.
- 4. ChatGPT Accelerates AI Discussions for Grocers; 59% Plan to Test an AI Solution in 2023
"Grocers are no longer technology laggards," said Charlie Kaplan, Chief Revenue Officer of Wynshop. "AI is making an impact on grocers' digital operations in inventory planning, online search, product recommendations, substitutions, pricing, and promotions, every day."
- 5. 76.4% Organizations Plan to Increase their IT Spending In 2023: GoodFirms Survey The survey discloses that the purchase of PCs, Laptops, Servers, and other hardware devices and subscriptions for cloud services are the top areas of investment spending on IT goods and services.
- 6. Palo Alto Networks Takes On Identity Attacks, Extends its Cortex XSIAM Platform with AI-driven Identity Threat Detection and Response
The built-in AI models can be trained to flag suspicious activity based on irregular user behavior, getting ahead of prominent insider risks such as configuration manipulation, file manipulation, modification of permissions.
- 7. Leading Edge AI Chipmaker Hailo Introduces Hailo-15: The First AI-Centric Vision Processors for Next-Generation Intelligent Cameras
With Hailo-15, smart city operators can more quickly detect and respond to incidents; manufacturers can increase productivity and machine uptime; retailers can protect supply chains and improve customer satisfaction; and transportation authorities can recognize everything from lost children, to accidents, to misplaced luggage.
- 8. Immutable Games Studio Teams Up with Premier Developer Mineloader on Web3 RPG Guild of Guardians
Tapping into its experience in co-developing and working on AAA titles like The Division 2, The Last of Us Part I, and Final Fantasy VII Remake, Mineloader will help deliver a best-in-class mobile gaming experience to more than 1 million Guild of Guardians fans worldwide.
- 9. Chainlink Price Feeds Go Live on Base Testnet, New Ethereum L2 Incubated by Coinbase
With this integration, developers building on Base can have access to industry-standard Chainlink Data Feeds and other web3 services.
- 10. Edureka Launches ChatGPT Course: Beginners to Advanced Certification Program
The new Edureka course is designed so that every learner can find growth in their career by learning in-depth intricacies of the viral chatbot's architecture and training methodology, as well as practical applications in real-world scenarios.
