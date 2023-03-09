Vitalacy Announces Ron Whitfield as Newest Board Member

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitalacy, Inc. announced today that Ron Whitfield has agreed to join its Board of Directors. Ron brings a wealth of experience and connections to global technology companies in segments of Cloud, Telco, Enterprise and SaaS through a successful career in business development, sales and strategy. He will be focused on forming strategic alliances to scale positive impacts on patient safety as Vitalacy enters a new stage in growth.

Ron Whitfield - Vitalacy Board Member (PRNewswire)

Whitfield worked at Intel Corporation for 20 years in roles of Global Director of Market Development & Director of Sales. He has been an entrepreneur for 10 years and held several leadership positions with verticals to healthcare care management. Over 2 years ago he formed the first business development program for Intel Ignite, a startup accelerator with offices in Tel Aviv, Munich, and Boston. Whitfield assists founders and management teams on forming strategic partnerships to scale business and set up several of those relationships leading to successful strategic partnership agreements and also an exit.

"The addition of Ron Whitfield to our Board of Directors provides important strategic considerations for the Company. His enormous experience in partnership strategy and industry connections will be a great asset," remarked Janel Raanan, CEO and Cofounder of Vitalacy. "We look forward to drawing further on his insights and experience as Vitalacy embarks on the next phases of growth to enhance our technology and strengthen patient safety efforts. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Whitfield commented: "Vitalacy has an impressive and unique suite of products with a team motivated to help others, while having a clear path to business growth. I'm energized by their development pipeline to improve more spheres of patient outcomes and deliver hospitals and patient care organizations reduced costs and improved patient outcomes. I see so much potential in their technology."

Vitalacy is a patient safety technology company based in Los Angeles, Calif., partnering with hospitals to fight against healthcare-acquired conditions. Automated technology solutions improve patient outcomes, protect the workforce, and promote quality and safety measures that save lives. By gathering hand hygiene compliance data in real-time, the company gives hospitals an accurate and comprehensive picture of baseline performance, as well as the tools to improve performance and reduce infections.

