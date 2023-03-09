Netflix, Amazon, and Marriot Bonvoy Top the List of Apps Consumers LOVE - Positioning them for Mobile Growth

The latest BRAG Brand Insights report by Digital Turbine and Apptopia provides brand-oriented mobile growth insights to CMOs and UA Marketers

AUSTIN, Texas and BOSTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), the global leader in growth solutions for the mobile ecosystem, and Apptopia Inc . , a leader in real-time competitive intelligence, released the 2023 Q1 BRAG (Brand Relative App Growth) Brand Insights Report , as part of an ongoing report series. The latest report reveals new intelligence on consumer sentiment toward brand mobile apps across five app categories - streaming video, streaming audio, shopping, social media, and travel.

Providing UA Managers and CMOs with new insights into how mobile growth is being executed by leading brands, The BRAG Index was first released in 2020 and subsequent reports continue to explore the relationship between brand equity and mobile growth.

Digital Turbine and Apptopia ranked the leading apps for Brand Love, Brand Power, and "Love Compass," which measure brand opinion trends.

"Not all marketing investments immediately impact mobile growth," said Greg Wester, CMO at Digital Turbine. "That said, our past BRAG analysis has shown the direct correlation between an increase in brand strength and success in mobile growth. The brands we measured outperformed in terms of Love, Power, and Compass, and are primed for outsized mobile growth. Next quarter, we'll find out who executed against their potential. Equally important, BRAG will reveal who outperformed without coveted brand metrics."

Brand Love is measured using the strength of favorable opinions, willingness to recommend, and trust among those aware of each app. Brand Power measures how well a brand built consumer interest in installing the app. And Love Compass measures a change in opinion - specifically, how many users reported an improved versus deteriorated opinion over the last 90 days.

The leaders for each metric across the five categories are:

Brand Love : Netflix, Amazon Music, Amazon, Life360, and Marriott Bonvoy

Brand Power : Prime Video, Amazon Music, Amazon, Messenger, and TripAdvisor

Love Compass: Paramount+, TouchTunes, Fetch, BeReal, Marriott Bonvoy

Other notable app leaders were Fly Delta, which came in second for brand love and third for love compass in the travel category, and Paramount+ in the streaming video category, which had the strongest love compass rating of any app but did not perform well in terms of consumers recommending the app to others.

Get the latest BRAG Brand Insights here .

About The BRAG Index

The BRAG Index, or Brand Relative App Growth Index, is a first-of-its-kind report series to focus on and measures full-funnel app performance metrics. Digital Turbine and Apptopia partnered to create the report by integrating consumer surveys with Apptopia's performance data to shed insights on thriving apps that are transcending their brand funnel and punching above their weight, understanding key industry topics, exploring Brand Incrementality, and more. To view the latest Brag Brand Insights report, go to: https://www.digitalturbine.com/brag-brand-insights-q1-2023/

About Apptopia

Apptopia is a leader in real-time competitive intelligence. Brands and financial firms use our platform to generate insights across mobile apps and connected devices. Powered by machine learning technology, we collect and analyze billions of complex data points to surface critical business signals. Leading brands including Visa, Target, and Microsoft rely on Apptopia to better understand consumer behavior and intent across app-based devices to gain a competitive advantage. Financial analysts access our data analytics via the Bloomberg Terminal to generate revenue estimates, monitor consumer engagement across devices, and gain insight into competitive positioning.

Visit apptopia.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to see our insights.

