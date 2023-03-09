AURA HAIR CARE EXPANDS INTO BODY CARE WITH LAUNCH OF NEW PERSONALIZED BODY WASH

Curated With Responsibly-Sourced and Results-Based Ingredients, AURA Body Wash Is Designed To Achieve Your Dream Shower Ritual

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AURA Personalized Hair Care, the first and only personalized hair care brand with semi-permanent pigment options, introduces its first body care product, Body Wash, for an elevated shower experience.

Formulated with sensitive skin in mind, AURA Body Wash ($28) is a gentle body cleanser made with a blend of premium, 100% vegan ingredients, including Argan Oil, Chia Seed Oil and Vitamin E. AURA Body Wash is personalized with your name on the label and fragrance. Choose from one of six signature aromas, or opt to go fragrance-free:

Botanical Dream - All natural fragrance with notes of lavender and crushed mint

Golden Sunrise - Comforting notes of tangerine, spicy sage, and vanilla

Island Reverie - Tropical notes of mandarin orange, coconut, and sandalwood

Moonlit Stroll - Sweet notes of green apple, blackberry, and sandalwood

Sparkling Essence - Refreshing notes of cool mint, lotus flower, and musk

Forever Generation - Sophisticated notes of soft jasmine, bold bergamot, and musk

"As a hair care brand rooted in personalization and cutting-edge technology, we're thrilled to be introducing our first body care product that uses the transformative ingredients and inspired aromas AURA is known for," said Greta Rose, Chief Executive Officer. "This is just the beginning of creating endless possibilities for the ultimate shower ritual."

All of AURA's formulas are vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben, sls- and sles- free, and are packaged with 100% recycled materials.

"We leveraged our patented, personalized technology to develop a body wash that is just as efficacious as it is luxurious," said Angeline Louis, AURA Cosmetic Chemist. "Made from mild, natural, bio-based surfactants that are readily biodegradable, our body wash is good for the planet and gentle on the skin."

To learn more and shop, visit aurahaircare.com . Join the AURA community on TikTok , Instagram , YouTube , and Facebook .

About AURA:

AURA is a transformative approach to hair care, with personalized premium Shampoos, Conditioners, and Masques for all hair types delivered straight to your door. AURA launched in 2021 by the makers of award-winning custom hair color company eSalon and is powered by breakthrough technologies that create endless possibilities in pigment and ingredient combinations.

