Solawave Launches at Ulta Beauty

Hollywood's Buzziest Beauty Tool Now Available at Ulta Beauty Stores and Online

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning and celebrity loved skincare technology brand, Solawave, announced today its expansion into 650 Ulta Beauty store locations nationwide and Ulta.com. The retail partnership allows the brand to be more accessible to new and existing Ulta Beauty guests, on the heels of a successful brand launch in September 2020.

Photo Credit: Solawave (PRNewswire)

"We are so excited to be launching at Ulta Beauty and introducing Solawave to their beauty-loving community," said Andrew Silberstein, Founder and CEO of Solawave. "To have our newest products on the shelves of the nation's largest beauty retailer is a dream come true and we're thrilled to be offering these innovations to their highly engaged guests."

Solawave's new 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand, Renew Complex Serum, and the brand's Bye Acne tool will be available in the 650 Ulta Beauty doors nationwide. In addition, the brand will be debuting its first foray into additional skincare products, the Solabiome four-piece Skincare collection, which will be available exclusively on Ulta.com.

The timing of this expansion aligns perfectly with the brand's latest innovations - the Radiant Renewal Wand and the Solabiome Skincare collection. The Radiant Renewal Wand, a new & upgraded version of the brand's bestselling Advanced Skincare Wand, gives guests a spa-like facial at home, working to reduce the appearance of fine lines, dark circles, puffiness, and more - all with a consistent three-minute ritual. The Radiant Renewal Wand features:

Red Light Therapy - rejuvenates skin and smooth fine lines

Galvanic Current - promotes better absorption of skincare products

Therapeutic Warmth - smooths skin and reduce appearance of dark circles

Facial Massage - reduces puffiness and boost skin's radiance

Additionally, the new Solabiome Skincare Collection features four essential products to use with the tool, including a Hydrating Gel Cleanser, a Plumping Peptide Serum, a Refreshing Jelly Mist Toner, and a Nourishing Moisturizer. Each product features Solabiome, the brand's proprietary complex of skin soothing symbiotic and skin barrier-strengthening ingredients derived from mushrooms.

Solawave is now available at select Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and ulta.com.

About Solawave

Solawave is an LGBTQ+ founded and owned company based in Venice, California. Founders Andrew Silberstein and Eli Bailey created the brand after struggling for years with skincare issues. After consulting with dermatologists and estheticians, they found that Light Therapy was always the best, least invasive and most comfortable experience to cure their woes.

Solawave believes that everyone has the right to high-quality skincare. Products are simple, easy-to-use anywhere, and designed for all skin tones, types and ages. By distilling the power of dermatological tools and topicals into a daily routine, Solawave takes restorative rituals and acts of renewal out of the doctor's office - to support your skin journey, wherever you are.

@SOLAWAVE

TRYSOLAWAVE.COM

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solawave