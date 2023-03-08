PishPosh, Inc. Announces Pricing of $9.1 Million Initial Public Offering

LAKEWOOD, N.J., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PishPosh, Inc. (NASDAQ: BABY) ("PishPosh" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing online retailer of premium baby products, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 1,820,000 shares of common stock at a price of $5.00 per share to the public for a total of $9,100,000 of gross proceeds to the Company.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market today, under the symbol "BABY." The offering is expected to close on or about March 10, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Boustead Securities, LLC acted as the sole underwriter for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Boustead Securities, LLC, via email: offerings@boustead1828.com , or by calling +1 (949) 502-4408, or by standard mail at Boustead Securities, LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 6 Venture, Suite 395, Irvine, CA 92618, USA. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus, when available, relating to the offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-263805) relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on February 14, 2023. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About PishPosh

PishPosh is a rapidly growing online retailer of premium baby products. Based on our experience in the industry, we believe that, since its founding in 2015, PishPosh has established itself as a leading e-commerce platform with an extraordinarily engaged customer base of middle- and upper-class mothers. PishPosh distinguishes itself by offering new and unique brands/products that inspire moms to shop. We are primarily a baby gear distributor based in Lakewood, New Jersey. We showcase and sell our products through our showroom boutique and our website, www.pishposhbaby.com, third party marketplaces like Amazon.com and our boutique (on site).

Learn more at www.pishposhbaby.com

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to the proposed offering. No assurance can be given that the underwriters will exercise their overallotment option. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in PishPosh's filings with the SEC. PishPosh's filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, PishPosh expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PishPosh's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

