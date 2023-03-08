Customer Management Practice (CMP) Marks Women's History Month by Launching CCWomen, A Specialized Digital Platform For Customer Service Professionals

CMP's Women-Led Digital Community to Provide Year-Long Support for Women Executives in Customer Service

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Management Practice (CMP), a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, announced today CCWomen's (Customer Contact Women) digital community. Inspired by the #MeToo movement, CCWomen started as breakout sessions during CMP's Customer Contact Week (CCW), the leading event series dedicated to serving professionals within the customer service industry. Since 2018, CCWomen, a first of its kind, has evolved into an engaging digital community with a mission to revolutionize the customer contact industry, one woman at a time.

"CCWomen represents a transformative step toward an inclusive and equitable future in the customer contact industry," says Mario Matulich, President, and Managing Director at Customer Management Practice. "By celebrating the launch of the CCWomen membership platform this summer and celebrating with CCWomen throughout Women's Month, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering and elevating women in this field. I am honored to help usher this in and look forward to the positive impact CCWomen will have on the industry and society."

Each year, CCWomen celebrates professional women through unique programming and offerings from podcasts to book reviews and articles to marketing features encouraging women in the community to #TellYourStory.

CCWomen's digital membership platform will launch as a year-round digital community in June. To grow and bolster CMP's support of women in traditionally male-dominated fields, CMP established its women-led council to provide a platform for members across various customer service-centric industries who could benefit from being a part of a community of passionate professionals.

The platform, built by women, for women and allies, elevates community members, an offering exclusively created by CMP. Key members include Kacey Felila Tolua, Senior Director, Channels and Self-Service - CEC Technology, Product Services, Marriott International; Cheryl China, Director of Credit Card Servicing, SVP, Citizens Bank; and Dr. Hui Wu-Curtis, Co-Founder & COO, SupportU, to name a few.

"Attending my first CCWomen networking event in 2021 at CCW Las Vegas was a turning point in my career," said Kacey Felila Tolua, Senior Director, Channels and Self-Service - CEC Technology, Product Services, for Marriott International. "Since then, I've had the privilege of networking with an incredible community of women and have gained invaluable insights into the world of customer service. CCWomen taught me how women could drive innovation and promote equality in our industry. I'm thrilled to see CCWomen evolving into a digital community, expanding the pathways to welcome more women into our inner circle. CCWomen has been a game-changer for me, and I'm excited to see it continue empowering women in their careers."

Through CMP's new digital platform, CCWomen will host mentorship programs, virtual and in-person meetups, and exclusive content offerings, including a dedicated resource hub with various opportunities for women in customer contact. In addition, CCWomen will continue to host summits at each CCW signature event, including the upcoming CCW event held in Las Vegas from June 19-22, 2023. Sessions will focus on mentorship, leadership, negotiations, work-life balance, imposter syndrome and include networking sessions.

"I can honestly say that CCWomen has taught me a tremendous amount about growth and personal development," said Cheryl China, Director of Credit Card Servicing, SVP, at Citizens Bank. "As an executive woman in finance, I've often felt like I was swimming against the tide in a male-dominated industry. But CCWomen has given me the support, encouragement, and connections I needed to succeed. Thanks to this amazing community, I feel confident and empowered in my work. I've made lifelong friendships, and valuable connections that I know will continue to support me throughout my career. It's truly inspiring to see how CMP's evolving communities break down barriers and create a more inclusive, supportive world for women."

For more information, or to become a member of CCWomen, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeaZpGYw_C_2-4OS1-5q0kR9C39FVOpQ5XsCAkaQXzIjoV1cA/viewform.

