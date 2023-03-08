AllSurplus Deals Opens: The Ultimate Destination for Consumers Seeking Extreme Bargains on Quality Products

The New Cincinnati Marketplace Sources from Retail Returns and Overstock Items to Reduce Waste and Promote Sustainability

CINCINNATI, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After the successful launch of its first AllSurplus Deals location in Phoenix, Liquidity Services today announced the expansion of its consumer marketplace presence with the opening of a second location in Cincinnati. At a time when inflation is causing higher prices, AllSurplus Deals provides a much-needed alternative to traditional shopping channels, offering consumers a chance to save big while also helping the environment.

The marketplace is designed to give consumers access to thousands of extreme bargains on a wide range of returned and overstock items from top retailers and manufacturers - from household essentials to luxury items available via an online auction. With a focus on keeping products in circulation that would have likely otherwise ended up in landfills, it's a win-win for both the wallet and the planet.

"Cincinnati was the ideal place to introduce AllSurplus Deals due to the high consumer demand and abundant product supply in the area," said Jeff Rechtzigel, Liquidity Services' Vice President of Retail. "We're on a mission to give new life to these valuable items by offering them to consumers at a fraction of the original retail price, which can help people stretch their budget further. It's a valuable resource for shoppers looking to save money without sacrificing quality."

In addition to offering extreme bargains, shopping AllSurplus Deals provides consumers access to unique or hard-to-find products that may no longer be available in traditional retail stores. By purchasing these items, shoppers are also helping reduce waste and contribute to a more sustainable economy.

AllSurplus Deals offers top products up to 90% off the retail price, with new deals added daily. Registration is free, and consumers can bid on items at AllSurplusDeals.com . Auction winners pay for their items online, then schedule a shipment or an appointment for curbside pickup at the company's new 100,000-square-foot Cincinnati warehouse built to store over one million items.

To learn more about AllSurplus Deals or to start bidding on items, visit https://www.allsurplus.com/deals . To shop deals for curbside pickup in Cincinnati, go to https://www.allsurplus.com/deals/cincinnati .

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Our superior service, unmatched scale, and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. With nearly $7 billion in completed transactions and 3 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com .

