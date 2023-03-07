PENTAX Medical INSPIRA™ Video Processor (EPK-i8020c) and the i20c Endoscope Generation Obtain CE Marks

MONTVALE, N.J., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PENTAX Medical Americas, a division of HOYA Group, is excited to announce that it has obtained CE marks, clearing it for commercialization in the European Union for two of its latest innovations: the PENTAX Medical INSPIRA™ premium video processor and the i20c video endoscope series. Developed with a focus on the healthcare provider's needs, the new video processor maintains compatibility with PENTAX Medical's current endoscope models and sets a new standard in image quality when combined with the new i20c video endoscope generation.

David Harrison, Chief Commercial Officer for PENTAX Medical Americas, said, "At PENTAX Medical, we believe in working closely with physicians to help improve outcomes, elevate the caregiving experience, and deliver value to endoscopy suits. Our new PENTAX Medical INSPIRA™ platform and i20c series of endoscopes raise the bar in quality with 4K imaging, a customizable processor loaded with intuitive features controlled by a state-of-the-art touch panel." Harrison continued, "Our engineers worked closely with endoscopists worldwide to redesign our scopes with lightweight connectors, easy-to-reach remote buttons, and angulation knobs offering superior ergonomics."

PENTAX Medical plans to launch its new system soon in Canada and Latin America, and the rest of the world in the coming months.

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of HOYA Group. The company's mission is to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare delivery by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY.

PENTAX Medical strives to align with the healthcare community's Triple Aim goals through transparent partnerships with its customers and by providing the highest quality solutions to help them reach their goals, including enabling customers to improve patient outcomes by offering evidence-based solutions across the continuum of care; ensuring value by supporting the customers to improve their efficiency and minimise their healthcare costs; and enriching patient and provider's experience by empowering every member of the care team to achieve optimal outcomes through products, education, and support.

Focused on the outcome instead of technological features, PENTAX Medical listens to the healthcare community and their patients, understands their daily obstacles and helps improve endoscopy with smart innovations.

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels, and hard disk drives. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people. For more information, please visit http://www.hoya.com.

