Health Plus Management (HPM) Announces Strategic Alliance with Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI)

UNIONDALE, N.Y., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Plus Management (HPM), a regional leader in orthopedic and musculoskeletal practice management in the Northeast, is pleased to announce its strategic alliance with the Central New Jersey-based Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI).

Health Plus Management (PRNewswire)

The strategic partnership with AOSMI grows HPM's network of managed musculoskeletal practices consisting of general orthopedics and spine surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, interventional pain management, podiatry, and physical therapy to 45 locations across the NY/NJ region.

"HPM continues to build a regional platform of market-leading comprehensive orthopedic and musculoskeletal care teams. AOSMI exhibits excellence in clinical care, innovation and patient experience and advances our dedicated mission in the evolving musculoskeletal landscape," said Stuart Blumberg, Chief Executive Officer, Health Plus Management. "I'm excited to be working with industry leaders Michael J. Greller, MD, MBA, CPE, FAAOS and Alan S. Nasar, MD, FAAOS as well as the rest of the esteemed AOSMI team."

Established in 2007, AOSMI has earned a stellar reputation as a leader in the field of orthopedics and sports medicine. The practice offers an array of musculoskeletal services consisting of 13 highly accomplished board-certified and fellowship trained specialists and 5 Physician Assistants. The team at AOSMI is committed to a singular mission: to restore the health of their patients so that they can get back to their active lifestyle as quickly and safely as possible.

"With Health Plus Management we look forward to expanded, omni-channel marketing and patient recruitment, improved revenue cycle management, and the opportunity to vertically integrate with other like-minded practices," said Michael J. Greller, Board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon, Fellowship trained in Sports Medicine. "HPM brings the size, expertise, and operating synergies that will allow us to expand our service offerings and regional footprint while maintaining a local and accessible culture of care in our clinics."

About Health Plus Management

Founded in 1994, Health Plus Management is a Long Island, New York-based business created to advance new and well-established musculoskeletal practices. HPM functions as a core resource for independent private practices and strives to present physician-owners with a clear path to satisfaction and success by providing the infrastructure for administrative operations that allows practices to operate at their highest level. HPM is backed by Investcorp, a leading global manager of alternative investments with six lines of businesses, including: private equity, real estate, absolute return investments, infrastructure, credit management, and strategic capital. For more information on Health Plus Management visit https://healthplusmgmt.com/

Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Plus Management, LLC