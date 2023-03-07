Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 and Year-End Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Company expands precision oncology pipeline with licensing of CRB-701, clinical-stage Nectin-4 antibody drug conjugate (ADC) from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group





CRB-701 Phase 1 dose escalation ongoing in China in patients with advanced solid tumors





CRB-601 anti-αvβ8 mAb program scheduled for IND submission in the second half of 2023





CRB-601 continues to demonstrate compelling pre-clinical monotherapy and combination data with anti-PD-1





Dr. Yong Ben , distinguished oncology researcher joins the Corbus Board of Directors

NORWOOD, Mass., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), a precision oncology company, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2022.

"The fourth quarter and recent weeks have been a productive period for Corbus as we continue to evolve into a precision oncology company," said Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus. "With the execution of our exclusive licensing agreement for CRB-701, a next generation Nectin-4 ADC, we are excited to have a compelling, differentiated asset in the clinic. Concurrently, we continue on-track to the clinic with CRB-601 supported by our latest pre-clinical data presented at SITC 2022".

Key Corporate and Program Updates:

CRB-701 next generation Nectin-4 ADC





CRB-601 blocking the activation of TGFβ





Additions to the Board and Management Changes





Financial Results for Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022:

The Company reported a net loss of approximately $10.9 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $2.61, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of approximately $10.3 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $2.46, for the same period in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported a net loss of approximately $42.3 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $10.15, compared to a net loss of approximately $45.6 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $11.15 for the same period in 2021.

Operating expenses for Q4 2022 increased by $0.8 million to approximately $10.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $10.0 million in the comparable period in the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to pre-clinical costs to support IND filing for CRB-601 offset by decreased clinical trial and drug manufacturing costs, as well as an overall reduction in compensation expense. A reverse stock split of 1-for-30 was effected on February 14, 2023 and all per share amounts except the authorized shares have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reverse split.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company has $59.2 million of cash and investments on hand which is expected to fund operations through the second quarter of 2024, based on the current planned expenditures.

---tables to follow---

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss



(Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended December 31,



For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenue from awards $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 881,705

Operating expenses:





















Research and development

6,242,758





5,763,601





16,136,826





36,445,285

General and administrative

4,554,062





4,234,760





18,698,619





20,425,444

Litigation Settlement

—











5,000,000





—

Total operating expenses

10,796,820





9,998,361





39,835,445





56,870,729

Operating loss

(10,796,820)





(9,998,361)





(39,835,445)





(55,989,024)

Other income (expense), net:

—



















Other income (expense), net

275,549





109,664





(48,773)





11,899,992

Interest income (expense), net

(640,954)





(390,899)





(2,132,091)





(1,830,486)

Change in fair value of derivative liability

96,842





(6,853)





96,842





663,290

Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net

186,330





25,716





(427,436)





(384,198)

Other income (expense), net

(82,233)





(262,372)





(2,511,458)





10,348,598

Net loss $ (10,879,053)



$ (10,260,733)



$ (42,346,903)



$ (45,640,426)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (2.61)



$ (2.46)



$ (10.15)



$ (11.15)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding, basic and diluted

4,171,297





4,169,631





4,170,675





4,094,935

























Comprehensive loss:





















Net loss $ (10,879,053)



$ (10,260,733)



$ (42,346,903)



$ (45,640,426)

Other comprehensive income (loss):





















Change in unrealized gain (loss) on marketable

debt securities

80,782





(53,478)





(63,647)





(62,445)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

80,782





(53,478)





(63,647)





(62,445)

Total comprehensive loss $ (10,798,271)



$ (10,314,211)



$ (42,410,550)



$ (45,702,871)



Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021















ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 17,002,715



$ 25,006,632

Investments



42,194,296





72,640,520

Restricted cash



192,475





192,475

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



791,616





2,365,010

Total current assets



60,181,102





100,204,637

Restricted cash



477,425





477,425

Property and equipment, net



1,613,815





2,392,696

Operating lease right of use assets



3,884,252





4,609,110

Other assets



155,346





46,385

Total assets

$ 66,311,940



$ 107,730,253

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Notes payable

$ 353,323



$ 767,938

Accounts payable



2,173,963





1,782,277

Accrued expenses



5,999,252





10,093,312

Derivative liability



36,868





133,710

Operating lease liabilities, current



1,280,863





1,136,948

Current portion of long-term debt



2,795,669





3,093,344

Total current liabilities



12,639,938





17,007,529

Long-term debt, net of debt discount



15,984,426





15,636,275

Other long-term liabilities



22,205





22,205

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent



4,675,354





5,956,217

Total liabilities



33,321,923





38,622,226

Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

See Note 13



—





—

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized,

4,171,297 and 4,169,631 shares issued and outstanding at December

31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



417





416

Additional paid-in capital



425,196,359





418,903,820

Accumulated deficit



(392,080,667)





(349,733,764)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(126,092)





(62,445)

Total stockholders' equity



32,990,017





69,108,027

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 66,311,940



$ 107,730,253



