A.Team Adds 18 Industry Luminaries to Its CxO Network

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A.Team revealed 18 c-suite-level leaders joining their CxO Network —a group of visionary leaders shaping the future of distributed teams—and how transformative products are built—by working with A.Team's market-leading startups, growth stage, and enterprise companies.

A.Team (PRNewswire)

This inaugural cohort of transformative leaders has already beat the "corporate video game." Now they're asking themselves, What's next? They don't want to replay the same old challenges again. They're looking to get involved in the next transformative idea—like building the TikTok for textbooks with McGraw Hill.

The CxO Network is a small, selective group of world-class leaders helping drive innovation, develop breakthrough products, and reshape the future of work alongside the 400+ companies building with A.Team. Some members serve as strategic advisors, while others take a more hands-on role in bringing together an A.Team to tackle high-impact product initiatives.

"The CxO Network is designed to challenge the idea that leadership at the top has to be a lonely endeavor," Jen Snow, the former CTO of AFWERX, the US Air Force Innovation Wing, who now serves as Managing Director of the network.

The newest CxOs in the A.Team Network include:

Jessie Beegle , Chief Innovation Officer at LifePoint

David Bickerton , former VP Innovation at HP and Chief Information Officer at Micro Focus

Dr. John Boudreau , Professor Emeritus of Organizational Psychology at USC Marshall

Meng Chee , former Chief Product Officer at Walmart

Jenny Dearborn , former Chief Talent Officer and VP at SAP

Wagner Denuzzo, VP of Organizational Effectiveness at Prudential

Gabriela Ewachiw , Director of Innovation Operations at Amtrak

Anu George, Client Experience Digital Transformation Leader at AIG

Britta Hale , Security Researcher and member of the Board of Directors for the International Association of Cryptologic Research

Angelique Krembs , former VP Marketing at PepsiCo and Head of Brand at BlackRock

Lauren Lyons , former COO at Firefly Aerospace; former Lead Engineer at Blue Origin

Chris Manuel , former SVP at Sierra Nevada Corporation

Quintin McGrath , former Global Sr Managing Director at Deloitte

Rajan Mehndiratta , Executive Director of Data Transformation at JP Morgan Chase

Tim Pozar , Vice President at San Francisco Metropolitan Internet Exchange

AJ Thomas, Chaos Pilot and Head of Talent at X

To learn more about this remarkable class of executives, head to a.team/cxo .

Media Contact

ateam@codewordagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE A.Team