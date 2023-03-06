Open Meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous Welcome Everyone to the Fellowship

AA offers a variety of meetings for individuals seeking sobriety and for members of the community who want to learn more about the AA program.

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A remarkable effect can take place in an Alcoholics Anonymous group meeting when an individual struggling with a drinking problem asks for help and someone is there to share with them that AA may be a solution. For some AA members, their journey of sobriety began at "open" AA meetings, which can be attended by any member of the community, alcoholic or nonalcoholic. Open meetings have long been a vital source of information for anyone who wants to learn more firsthand about the AA Fellowship. The only request is that attendees not disclose the names of AA members outside the meeting so that members' anonymity may be maintained.

Alcoholics Anonymous. Visit www.aa.org for more information. (PRNewsfoto/Alcoholics Anonymous World Services, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

A typical open meeting will have a "leader" and other speakers. The leader opens the meeting, introduces each speaker, then closes the meeting after sharing and discussion. With rare exceptions, the speakers at an open meeting are usually AA members. Each may share some drinking experiences that led them to join AA and they also may talk about how their life has changed because of the AA Fellowship and the Twelve Steps.

Open meetings are among the variety of meeting types offered by AA. "Closed" meetings are open to anyone with a desire to stop drinking, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, income, or profession. There also are AA meetings specifically geared toward groups, topics, and communities, such as, young people, men and women, beginners, meditation, LGBTQ+, and online, to name a few.

More information on meetings and the Fellowship can be found in our Frequently Asked Questions pamphlet and on aa.org .

Open meetings are searchable by contacting a local A.A. office and by using the Meeting Guide app , where you can search by meeting type, location, day and time, and other features.

For nearly 90 years, AA has helped millions recover from alcoholism–to get sober and stay sober. Alcoholics Anonymous is for anyone who wants to stop drinking. For more information, visit www.aa.org .

