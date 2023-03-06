ApolloMD's Growing RCM Offering Bolstered by New Director of Client Services

Leadership Support Hired as RCM Growth Rate More Than Quadruples

ATLANTA, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The group practice and partners of ApolloMD proudly welcome Kristen Barfield as Director of Client Services supporting the Revenue Cycle Management with a focus on Coding and Documentation. Barfield brings with her over 15 years of experience in health care that includes vast knowledge of revenue cycle, coding, and practice management. As ApolloMD continues to expand offerings in these service categories, Barfield's expertise provides valuable insight.

(PRNewswire)

We've got a plan in place with a huge focus on documentation, education, coding, realignment, and capturing our acuity.

Barfield expresses excitement and enthusiasm for the opportunity saying, "The fact that ApolloMD is owned and operated by physicians was a big point for me. I like that and I also like the broader practice management aspect, too. With the recent coding changes, there's a learning curve. We've got a plan in place… with a huge focus on documentation, education, coding, realignment, and capturing our acuity. That's my main priority as I settle into my new role."

Supporting strong leadership, developing collaborative teams, and focusing on the relationship between physician wellness and quality patient care all factor into the corporate culture of ApolloMD, driving the company's growth and success. Barfield shares a commitment to these priorities as well a dedication to the overall health industry.

About ApolloMD

With more than 40 years of experience in emergency medicine, hospital medicine, anesthesia and radiology, ApolloMD has grown into one of the most successful firms in the clinical outsourcing services industry, treating millions of patients each year in hospitals and health systems across the country. ApolloMD offers leading multi-specialty solutions for hospitals through a unique structure focused on exceptional clinical operations and enhanced patient care. Emphasizing quality, efficiency, communication and patient experience, ApolloMD works collaboratively with partner facilities to implement best practices and process improvement across the board.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ApolloMD