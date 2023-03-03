The Top 3 Cloud Infrastructure Solutions of 2023 to Increase Agility and Cost Effectiveness, According to SoftwareReviews Report

The Top 3 Cloud Infrastructure Solutions of 2023 to Increase Agility and Cost Effectiveness, According to SoftwareReviews Report

TORONTO, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2023 Data Quadrant Report on the top cloud infrastructure solutions. The comprehensive report is ready for download from the firm's website, which is updated in real time to reflect new reviews and ratings. Three providers have been identified as Gold Medalists.

The Top 3 Cloud Infrastructure Solutions of 2023 to Increase Agility and Cost Effectiveness, According to SoftwareReviews Report (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

Cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platforms offer a wide array of "hosting" features in varying degrees and can be thought of as "data centers in the cloud." However, unlike traditional data center infrastructure, Cloud IaaS allows for compute, storage, and networking resource consumption via a utility cost model that enables resources to be scaled up or down as required to balance performance against cost effectiveness.

"At this point, many organizations have achieved a reasonable level of maturity for adopting and operating cloud services and understand that the cloud isn't a magic answer to every problem," says Nabeel Sherif, Principal Advisory Director at Info-Tech Research Group and SoftwareReviews. "The focus is now on being 'cloud smart'; that is, making sure you have the right visibility and tooling to understand and keep control of a more diverse IT footprint and costs while still realizing the speed and agility that brought companies to the cloud in the first place."

The top cloud infrastructure software providers of the year have been identified by SoftwareReviews based on verified survey data collected from 837 end users. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS). The CS is the average of four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2023 Cloud Infrastructure Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive user reviews provide an accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from individuals who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm.

SoftwareReviews, a Division of Info-Tech Research Group (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftwareReviews