Blueprint advises Integral Senior Living on highly confidential and strategic recapitalization of their management platform

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors was engaged by Integral Senior Living (ISL), the Nation's 9th largest operator of seniors housing, to identify a strategic capital partner who possessed the financial wherewithal to help grow ISL's platform, and who also aligned with ISL's future goals, company culture, and senior leadership.

"We couldn't have had a more professional, dynamic, and personable team to work with." –Sue Farrow, Founder & Owner, ISL

Founded in 2002 and based in Carlsbad, California, ISL has established itself as a versatile and best-in-class provider of senior care services throughout 26 states with over 12,000 units under management.

Blueprint approached a targeted and select number of groups, and positioned the deal as a truly rare opportunity to partner with an industry leading seniors housing management company and establish a new paradigm for providing quality care to seniors across the country.

Blueprint advised ISL to move forward with a joint venture between Lee Equity Partners and Coastwood Senior Housing Partners, two specialized investment firms that are uniquely equipped to execute on a synergistic growth strategy for ISL.

As part of the investment, ISL will partner with Discovery Senior Living and form the fifth largest senior housing operator in the United States with nationwide presence and preeminent management capabilities. Lee Equity and Coastwood recently completed the recapitalization of Discovery Senior Living, and viewed this transaction as an extraordinary chance of creating a synergistic relationship with the two highest quality operators in the country. Combined, the two leading operators will manage approximately 27,000 senior housing units with a presence in 36 states nationwide.

Amy Sitzman, Ryan Chase, Giancarlo Riso, and Kevin Lukehart from Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors acted as exclusive advisors to ISL on the recapitalization.

"Our partners at Blueprint have been by our side through this entire process. We couldn't have had a more professional, dynamic, and personable team to work with." stated Sue Farrow, Founder & Owner, ISL.

For more information, please contact: egehring@blueprinthcre.com.

Chicago-based Blueprint was founded in 2013 with a mission to elevate healthcare real estate brokerage through collaboration and data. They have since become the most active advisor in the seniors housing and healthcare space, with a proven track record of 570 transactions valued at over $9.8 billion. The company's proven model intersects broad market coverage with unrivaled analytics. Blueprint has comprehensive industry expertise in skilled nursing, seniors housing, medical office, behavioral healthcare, and capital markets.

For further information:

Media Contact:

Eileen Gehring

312.620.1775

View original content:

SOURCE Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors