UST Receives Distinctions for Cloud Migration and Cloud Analytics from Google Cloud

Leading solutions provider again recognized for technical expertise and commitment to client success throughout the cloud migration process

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has achieved new Google Cloud Specializations for Cloud Migration, one of the most prestigious technical certifications awarded by Google Cloud. In addition, UST has also received the Google Cloud Expertise designation for Google Cloud Analytics and the Application Modernization of Legacy Applications. These achievements further strengthen UST's position as a leading solutions provider and catalyst for digital transformation.

UST is globally recognized for its consistency in delivering measurable business value throughout the entire cloud migration and business transformation journey. Its dedication to tailored solutions has been critical to its success in serving numerous Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, with an average client tenure of over 14 years.

UST combines its extensive client application experience and Google Cloud technical expertise with deep domain knowledge to ensure that clients achieve long-term success well beyond the migration process. This approach equips clients to achieve their business objectives, performance targets, and resilience goals, which originally motivated their shift to the cloud.

As a part of the comprehensive certification process, Google Cloud conducts thorough assessments of each partner's cloud migration experience, professional certifications, Google Cloud expertise, and Cloud Adoption Framework to identify top companies and acknowledge those who set the standard in these vital areas. Only the most qualified partner companies receive Google Cloud's esteemed Cloud Specializations, and all awardees exhibit exceptional technical proficiency and a proven history of success.

"We're pleased to be recognized by Google Cloud with their prestigious Google Cloud Specialization and Expertise designations. Hyperscalers play a central role in our partner ecosystem, where we combine the insight, knowledge and experience of the industry's best partners, UST innovation centers and top research universities to ensure that our clients continue to innovate and thrive," said Muraleekrishnan Nair, Global Head Infrastructure and Cloud Services, UST.

"Specialization and Expertise designations are two of the highest technical designations that we present. We are thrilled that UST has earned new Specialization and Expertise designations, indicative of the company's commitment to developing innovative solutions that simplify cloud migration and implementation," said Kim Lasseter, Global Director, Partner Advantage Program Design & Strategy, Google Cloud.

For more information about UST's Google Cloud partnership and Cloud Migration practice, please visit https://www.ust.com/en/our-partners/google-alliance.

About UST

For more than 23 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

