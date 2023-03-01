SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. REPORTS FEBRUARY SALES INCREASE

Best-ever February for Crosstrek and WRX

Seven consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth

February sales up 2.1 percent

CAMDEN, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 45,790 vehicle sales for February 2023, a 2.1 percent increase compared with February 2022 (44,866). February also marked the seventh consecutive month of month-over-month sales increases for the automaker.

Subaru of America, Inc. reports February 2023 sales increase; best-ever February for Crosstrek and WRX. (PRNewswire)

"February was another strong month for Subaru as we look to move beyond the supply chain issues of the past few years. We'd like to thank our retailers for their unparalleled commitment to enhancing the customer experience and ensuring that car buyers are treated to not only the best vehicles, but also to the best purchase and service experience possible," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "Subaru vehicles continue to be the safest, most reliable vehicles on the market. This month, IIHS named the Ascent, Outback and Solterra (built after October 2022) SUVs a 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK+, and the Forester and Legacy earned the 2023 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK award."

In February, Crosstrek was the top performer by volume. Crosstrek and WRX sales were notably strong as each model achieved its best February ever. Crosstrek sales for February 2023 increased 2.4 percent over the same month in 2022, while WRX posted an 8,280.7 percent increase in February. Outback sales for February 2023 increased 5.5 percent, and Legacy sales increased 7.7 percent compared to February 2022. In addition, 347 of the new Solterra EV were delivered in February.

"We had a strong showing in February and our seventh consecutive monthly increase. Subaru car buyers are looking for the adventurous driving experience our vehicles offer. Crosstrek, in particular, continues to impress with its best February ever, and the all-new 2024 Crosstrek starting production last week," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We're focused on meeting the increasing demand for our cars, while delivering the signature high-quality car buying experience Subaru is known for."

Carline Feb-23 Feb-22 % Chg Feb-23 Feb-22 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 4,406 5,181 -15.0 % 8,988 10,651 -15.6 % BRZ 368 349 5.4 % 700 680 2.9 % Crosstrek 14,816 14,476 2.4 % 27,522 24,003 14.7 % Forester 10,030 11,255 -10.9 % 20,144 24,786 -18.7 % Impreza 2,591 3,520 -26.4 % 5,042 6,459 -21.9 % Legacy 1,526 1,417 7.7 % 2,795 2,909 -3.9 % Outback 9,108 8,637 5.5 % 19,522 19,164 1.9 % Solterra 347 0 0.0 % 846 0 0.0 % WRX 2,598 31 8,280.7 % 4,604 372 1137.6 % TOTAL 45,790 44,866 2.1 % 90,163 89,024 1.3 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

dinfante@subaru.com

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.