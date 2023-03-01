Scott & Jon's One of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Northeast

AUBURN, Maine, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Scott & Jon's is No.102 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies, based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"The Scott & Jon's team is thrilled to have been named one of the fastest growing companies in the Northeast and the #2 fastest growing company in Maine! As a private, family-owned business in Maine, we couldn't be more proud of the team here and what we have accomplished together in just a few short years," said Scott Demers, Co-Founder of Scott & Jon's. "This award is the ultimate validation that Scott & Jon's is on the right track to bringing consumers across the country our better-for-you frozen shrimp meals," added Jon Demers, Co-Founder of Scott & Jon's.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 450 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 12,066 jobs and nearly $4.4 billion to the Northeast region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/northeast starting February 28, 2023.

About Scott & Jon's

Scott & Jon's is the leader as well as the fasting-growing, frozen shrimp entrée brand in the country offering a broad portfolio of healthy, frozen shrimp meals. Scott & Jon's is a family-owned company offering signature products focused on providing health-conscious consumers with flavorful, approachable meal solutions. Scott & Jon's meals are available in the frozen food sections of leading grocery and club stores nationwide. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and scalable manufacturing allow Scott & Jon's to continuously introduce new products.

For more information, please visit www.scottandjons.com.

