Hershey's SHE Bars Return to Celebrate the Resilient, Bold, Fierce Women Around Us

Bars will feature new packaging celebrating women and girls, with 200+ words curated in partnership with Girls on the Run

HERSHEY, Pa., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Women's History Month and International Women's Day, the Hershey's brand is bringing back its empowering, limited-edition Hershey's SHE bars for a third year to honor the influential women and girls who make an impact on our lives. The Hershey's SHE bars serve as a heartwarming reminder to take a moment and shine a light on the women and girls who inspire us every day. The brand is inviting fans to recognize the women and girls in their life through the simple gesture of gifting a Hershey's SHE bar. So, grab a bar and say, "thank you," "you inspire me," "you are smart and kind" and, simply, recognize the impact SHE has made in your life.

Hershey’s SHE Bars honor women and girls with 200+ thoughtful adjectives curated in partnership with Girls on the Run (PRNewswire)

This year, Hershey's brand and its nonprofit partner Girls on the Run joined forces for the second time to build upon their shared mission of uplifting women to recognize their limitless potential. Together, they partnered to curate the 200+ powerful adjectives that are featured on the Hershey's SHE bars by asking Girls on the Run coaches and participants to describe an impactful woman in their lives. "She is fearless, loving, hardworking, and brilliant," were just some of the moving words Girls on the Run participants shared to describe women in their lives.

"We are excited to reintroduce the Hershey's SHE bars in new, meaningful ways as part of Hershey's larger commitment to supporting women and girls this Women's History Month and every month. This bar, with 200+ thoughtful adjectives created with our partners Girls on the Run, reminds us to take a moment to honor the women and girls who inspire us every day. We hope to spark meaningful, heartwarming connections through the simple gesture of giving a SHE bar to someone who has played an important role in your life," said Katie DeCapria, brand manager, Hershey's.

In addition to the collaboration on the new Hershey's SHE bar, Hershey's is growing its partnership with Girls on the Run through several initiatives, including sponsoring a day of one-on-one mentorship opportunities between Girls on the Run participants and The Hershey Company leaders at the first-ever Future CEO event. As part of the partnership, Hershey's will also donate to Girls on the Run to provide more women and girls with access to influential programs at a local and national level. Our fans can find the Girls on the Run logo on Hershey's SHE bar packaging and scan the QR code that appears on the back of their bar to learn more about our joint mission of celebrating all women and girls.

"Limitless, resilient, bold, and fierce are just a few of the powerful words that came from our members' and the real stories about the women and girls in their lives," said Elizabeth Kunz, CEO of Girls on the Run. "Joining forces with Hershey's to celebrate the incredible and inspirational women and girls around us is integral to our program. It's an honor to see our organization's heartfelt input on the new Hershey's SHE bar."

The Hershey's SHE bars launch is one way The Hershey Company is supporting girls and women around the world. In addition to being one of the few Fortune 500 companies led by a woman, Hershey has achieved one-to-one aggregate gender pay equity for salaried employees in the U.S. in 2020 and is working to achieve this globally by 2025. With a focus on gender representation throughout the company and around the world, many of Hershey's business units and international markets are women led. In fact, Hershey is frequently named a leading workplace and company for women by meaningful rankings like Forbes Top Female-Friendly Companies Learn more about The Hershey Company's efforts to advance gender equity in its workplace and communities here.

Limited-edition Hershey's SHE bars will be available nationwide starting this March in four unique wrappers in both a 1.55-ounce standard bar and 4.4-ounce XL bar, while supplies last.

The Hershey's brand invites all fans to share more about the women and girls in their life that want to celebrate. Grab some Hershey's SHE bars, gift them to an inspirational woman or girl in your life, and head over to your favorite social media channel and tell Hershey your story; don't forget to tag @Hersheys and use hashtag #HersheysSHE.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $10 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

