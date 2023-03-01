GREAT GULF GROUP APPOINTS KIEL O'SULLIVAN PRESIDENT US SINGLE-FAMILY BUILD-TO-RENT

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bill Tresham, Executive Chairman Great Gulf Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kiel O'Sullivan as President of Granden Living the Group's US single-family build-to-rent business.

Kiel will be responsible for forming and executing the strategic direction of the business overseeing the operations, capitalization, and growth across major MSAs in the US Sunbelt. Since launching in 2021, Granden Living has entered seven markets, including Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Tampa, Dallas, Charleston and Orlando with 18 projects that will represent over 2,300 units at full buildout.

"On behalf of Great Gulf Group, we are delighted to have Kiel lead the development and growth of this business," said Bill Tresham Executive Chairman. "Kiel played a pivotal role in launching and capitalizing the business and we are confident he will deliver on our objective to provide brand-new purpose-built rental home communities to highly desirable, undersupplied markets in the US."

Kiel joined the Great Gulf Group in 2019 and served on the leadership team as SVP of Strategy & Corporate Development, responsible for real estate development and investment opportunities across residential and mixed-use asset classes and for capital fundraising in the U.S. and Canada. In that role, he led the underwriting, due diligence and execution of several acquisitions, dispositions, and investments.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School.

About Great Gulf Group

Established in 1975, the Great Gulf Group including Great Gulf Homes an international award-winning, low-rise and landmark high-rise residential developer providing over 90,000 families with places to call home; Ashton Woods Homes, the largest private builder in the U.S.; First Gulf, an innovative market leader in sustainable, accessible and transit-oriented commercial developments and large scale design-build industrial facilities; Tucker HiRise, a leading construction management company, specializing in the construction of high-density, mixed-used projects; H+ME Technology, a precision engineering panelization manufacturing facility; and Taboo Muskoka, one of Canada's top-ranked golf courses, is one of North America's premier real estate organizations. With major projects in Canada and the United States, the company's fully integrated activities span the entire real estate spectrum. Learn more at www.greatgulf.com

