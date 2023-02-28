With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 84%, Trinity Packaging Supply Ranks No. 141 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Trinity makes the Northeast list and shows a remarkable rate of growth.

VOORHEES, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced today that Trinity Packaging Supply is No. 141 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies, based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful independent businesses within the Northeast economy.

Trinity Packaging Supply has been on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fast-growing companies for 7 years and is also one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in America (three-time winner)! Trinity is the first company to leverage proprietary software to connect over 300 distribution and manufacturing centers across North America to provide businesses with packaging’s largest catalog (over 80,000 custom and stock packaging supplies) — offered at low prices with next-day delivery. (PRNewswire)

"It is an incredible achievement to be honored as one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America in the Northeast Region," Trinity's Founder and CEO, Anthony Magaraci, said. "Our sustained hyper-growth is fueled by our drive to provide businesses with cost-effective, sustainable packaging supplies, as well as the amazing relationships we have with our customers and our commitment to empowering employees to be their authentic selves."

The companies on this list show remarkable rates of growth across all industries. Between 2019 and 2021, these companies added 12,066 jobs and nearly $7 billion to the Northeast region's economy.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Magazine.

In addition to the Northeast Regional list, Trinity is a seven-time Inc. 5000 winner, a three-time Best Places to Work winner, an Inc. Power Partner winner, and a Best in Business 2022 winner.

About Trinity Packaging Supply:

Trinity Packaging Supply (Trinity) is wholesale packaging's largest catalog, with over 80,000 packaging and industrial products in stock and ready to ship. After founding Trinity from his home office in 2010, Founder & CEO, Anthony Magaraci, grew it into a $100 million business that is a seven-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America winner and a three-time Inc. Best Places to Work winner.

