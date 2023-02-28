project44 Launches Ocean Terminal Visibility to Drive Enhanced Insights Within Ports and Terminals

Shippers and logistics service providers can overcome delays, optimize land-side operations and reduce demurrage fees

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the connective tissue of the global supply chain, today announced new capabilities within its supply chain visibility platform, Movement by project44™, with the addition of Ocean Terminal Visibility. With highly accurate, real-time data on the status and location of containers within the terminal, shippers and logistics service providers (LSPs) can improve inland planning, minimize demurrage and drayage fees, and address delays or disruptions.

"Many supply chain delays don't happen in transit, but at interchange points like ports. Containers enter a 'black box' when they travel through terminals, and that jeopardizes efficiency downstream," said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO, project44. "We're taking the mystery out of container status and location with our new Ocean Terminal Visibility capabilities, giving customers true end-to-end visibility."

This week, project44 introduced Ocean Terminal Visibility at TPM23, a conference for the Trans-Pacific and global container shipping and logistics community held each year in Long Beach, California. Shippers and logistics services professionals are ushering in the next generation of supply chain management as they help their organizations navigate "never-normal" supply chains, taking innovative approaches to solve evolving logistics business challenges by harnessing advanced technologies.

By extending visibility for shippers and LSPs who are importing to North American ports, Ocean Terminal Visibility addresses persistent challenges like high demurrage fees, poor drayage operation management, inefficient warehouse management and substandard demand planning. Ocean Terminal Visibility provides container discharge events, precise location, last free day information and status—such as holds, customs clearance and availability for pickup.

"As an omnichannel retailer with over 1,000 stores in North America, having complete visibility into our supply chain gives us the insights we need to put customers at the center of every decision," said Jamie Bragg, EVP and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Tailored Brands. "We source product from around the world, so gaining visibility into ports through Ocean Terminal Visibility will make a big difference in overcoming import delays."

Combined with project44's Ocean Visibility and Port Intel products, Ocean Terminal Visibility provides the only holistic solution for shippers and LSPs to address common port challenges. Beyond this, project44's Ocean Emissions Visibility, Sailing Schedules, Carrier Analytics and Detention & Demurrage offerings deliver the most comprehensive carrier insight capabilities available on the market. As companies move goods through ports, they now have access to the intelligence they need at the shipment and container levels to streamline operations and enable better business decisions. project44 cleanses and normalizes data and uses advanced data science to calculate the most accurate estimated times of arrival for key milestones, enabling more sophisticated logistics planning.

"Ocean visibility has been a challenge for ASICS over the last couple of years and terminals are the biggest blind spot. It's therefore exciting to see project44's continued innovation for international supply chain visibility," said Roy Nijman, Global SAP Logistics Solution Owner at ASICS.

"Steam has rapidly grown to over 250 drayage team members moving more than 120,000 containers a year over the last few years," said Jon Poehnelt, Chief Commercial Officer at Steam Logistics. "The key to our success has been our ability to keep decision-making as close to the customer as possible, allowing us to move fast and be proactive for our customers. With project44's extended capabilities, providing accurate and actionable visibility in the terminal, we're now better equipped than ever to provide an even greater value to our customers and carriers."

Ocean Terminal Visibility enhances Movement by project44, the award-winning platform that delivers connectivity and transparency to all supply chain partners, enabling a more agile, resilient and sustainable supply chain. Find out more about Movement by project44 at joinmovement.project44.com.

