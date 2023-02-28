PERIPHERAL NEUROPATHY RESEARCHERS INVITED TO PRE-APPLY FOR RESEARCH GRANTS FROM DoD PEER REVIEWED MEDICAL RESEARCH PROGRAM

The Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy and the Department of Defense Peer-Reviewed Medical Research Program Co-Host March 8 Webinar About Award Pre-Applications

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, peripheral neuropathy (PN) has been renewed for research funding by the Department of Defense Peer Reviewed Medical Research Program (PDMRP)'s $370 million fund. In advance of pre-application deadlines, the Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy (FPN) and the PDMRP will co-host an informative webinar on March 8 to help support researchers interested in submitting applications.

"With more than 30 million patients nationwide suffering from neuropathy, we are encouraged that our community's advocacy efforts have led to funding for this debilitating condition," said Lou Mazawey, FPN Board President. This funding success would not have been possible without our dedicated community who worked tirelessly with FPN to advocate for PN.

FY23 award mechanisms and pre-application deadlines:

Clinical Trial (no $ limit): April 12

Discovery ( $200,000 maximum): March 29

Focused Program ( $7.2 million maximum): April 12

Investigator-Initiated Research Award ( $1.6 million maximum): April 19

Lifestyle and Behavioral Health Interventions ( $3 million maximum): April 19

Technology/Therapeutic Development ( $2 million ): April 19

Most of the full applications are due April 26 and July 19, 2023, depending on the grant mechanism.

Peripheral neuropathy researchers are encouraged to submit pre-applications and register for the webinar hosted by FPN and the DoD PDMRP on March 8 via this link - https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/823250964517896540.

Since its formation in 2007, FPN has worked tirelessly to advance peripheral neuropathy research to improve diagnosis, treatment, and management of this debilitating condition. In the first year for PN eligibility, the PDMRP received more than 1,000 applications for all eligible conditions. 41 focused on PN. Eight of those 41 projects were successful and resulted in more than $8 million in funding. In 2022, three of 28 applications were awarded funding totaling more than $4.6 million for PN grants.

For more information about the FY23 PDMRP, visit https://cdmrp.health.mil/funding/prmrp

FPN is a public charity committed to improving the lives of patients living with peripheral neuropathy. The organization helps accelerate the ability to diagnose, treat, prevent, and cure peripheral neuropathies through research funding and increased awareness of this condition. Information about the Foundation is available at https://www.foundationforpn.org/

