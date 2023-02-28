On March 2, Noodles & Company is treating every restaurant employee like its own with a free bowl of Noodles to celebrate the hard work and dedication of food service workers everywhere

On March 2, Noodles & Company is treating every restaurant employee like its own with a free bowl of Noodles to celebrate the hard work and dedication of food service workers everywhere

The fast-casual chain known for its uncommonly good benefits introduces new financial wellness benefit to complement lineup of industry-leading benefits just in time for Employee Appreciation Day

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company , (NASDAQ: NDLS) the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness with its globally inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture is going above and beyond this Employee Appreciation Day by honoring not only its more than 8,000 team members, but all restaurant workers who dedicate themselves to outstanding service every day. March 3, 2023, is Employee Appreciation Day, and in celebration of this on March 2, Noodles is inviting restaurant workers from any restaurant brand across the country to enjoy a free bowl at Noodles.

On March 2, Noodles & Company is treating every restaurant employee like its own with a free bowl of Noodles to celebrate the hard work and dedication of food service workers everywhere. (PRNewswire)

To join the celebration, on March 2, 2023, restaurant team members are encouraged to visit their local Noodles in uniform for a free bowl of Noodles, up to a $13 value, between 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. local time. This uncommonly good offer is Noodles & Company's way of acknowledging the hard work and dedication restaurant workers provide every day.

Uncommonly Good Offer

The food service industry has faced insurmountable challenges over the past few years and stress has become all too common, which is why Noodles has decided to do something uncommon to make a difference for restaurant workers everywhere. With this one-of-a-kind offer, Noodles is highlighting how much the Company values all food service workers, regardless of whether they wear a Noodles name tag. Known for its hospitality and dedication to Uncommon Goodness, Noodles believes that all industry workers deserve to be celebrated.

"This offer is our way of giving back to all those who make good food moments possible. It doesn't matter if you work at a big restaurant or small, or in the front of the house or back, we're offering free bowls of Noodles for all to take a break and experience what Noodles has to offer," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "We have the highest regard for our team members, and we are committed to putting our people first, which is why we wanted to find an uncommonly good way to extend that mission beyond our team members."

Noodles Places its People First

On March 3, Noodles is turning inward to recognize its more than 8,000 team members who live the brand's values of We Care, We Show Pride, We are Passionate, and We Love Life every day. The Company proudly offers industry-leading benefits that celebrate its team members year-round. As the newest addition to its benefits package, Noodles has partnered with WellCents to provide eligible team members a comprehensive financial wellness program. Through WellCents, team members can plan their financial future, set financial goals, and speak one-on-one to financial experts. In addition to this new benefit, all team members have access to LifeWorks, Noodles' employee assistance program, which provides financial planning support in addition to mental health resources and counseling.

"We take great pride in caring for our team members with the same Uncommon Goodness that our team members so generously serve our guests each and every day," said Sue Petersen, executive vice president of inclusion, diversity and people at Noodles & Company. "While our benefits make a big impact, we believe small actions do too, which is why each of our restaurants will also host a celebration on Employee Appreciation Day filled with favorite foods and festivities to thank our team members for their dedication."

Over the last two years, Noodles has continued to invest in its benefits program, including an immigration reimbursement stipend, a general manager equity partner program, and Noodles Resource Groups for its LGBTQ+ and BIPOC team members. Noodles is also committed to supporting its team members in all aspects of their lives and offers a phase-out/phase-in maternity program; six weeks of paid maternity and paternity leave; adoption and surrogacy assistance; extensive paid time off; and much more.

Best In Class Employer

Noodles & Company is dedicated to being the best place to work in the industry and the employer of choice for restaurant workers everywhere. In fact, the fast-casual chain has been regionally and nationally recognized as a leading employer year after year. Some of Noodles' recent accolades include recognition by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity and one of America's Best Employers for Women. QSR also named Noodles one of 2022's Best Brands to Work, and Newsweek has recognized Noodles as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on their core values of "Loving Life" and "Care for their Team Members"

More Ways to Snag Uncommonly Good Offers

Not a restaurant worker? No problem. All guests can score offers, deals, and freebies by signing up for the Noodles Rewards Program via the Noodles mobile app or the Noodles website. Guests can conveniently get their noodle fix via Quick Pickup or delivery by placing an order online at Noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. For the month of March, guests who sign-up for Noodles Rewards will receive an extra 500 bonus points immediately at sign-up, along with a free entree after their first purchase.

For more information, please visit http://noodles.com/employee-appreciation.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 460 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of America's Favorite Restaurants by Newsweek, and one of the Top 500 Franchises by Franchise Times, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, QSR recently named Noodles one of 2022's Best Brands to Work For, and the Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of the Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

Media Contact: Danielle Moore, Press@Noodles.com

Noodles & Company (PRNewsfoto/Noodles & Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Noodles & Company