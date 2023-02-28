Life Time Announces Lineup of 2023 Athletic Events Spanning Mountain Bike and Gravel Races, Marathons and Triathlons

New mountain bike event for 2023, Little Sugar MTB, adds to line up of 25 iconic events, including the Leadville Trail 100 MTB, Chicago Half Marathon, UNBOUND Gravel and Miami Marathon, delivering exceptional participant experiences
CHANHASSEN, Minn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand that operates 160+ athletic country clubs across North America, has released its 2023 lineup of more than 25 premier athletic events. Composed of cycling, running and triathlon events, the portfolio spans 11 states and draws participants from around the world, helping them embrace their endurance sports passions and live healthy, happy lives. Unique to Life Time athletic events is that they are part of the comprehensive Life Time ecosystem of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment destinations, programs, events, and services for people 90 days to 90+ years old.
2023 Life Time athletic events highlights:
- The return of the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda race series featuring seven iconic gravel and mountain bike events in which 70 athletes will compete for a $250,000 prize purse.
- A new mountain bike event in Arkansas, Little Sugar MTB presented by Mazda, which bookends the iconic Big Sugar Gravel weekend in October and spurs the creation of a week-long Big Sugar Classic industry bike festival.
The 2023 Life Time athletic events lineup includes:
- March 5: Baptist Health 305 Half Marathon and 5K, Fla. - A fast and flat run through the coastal streets of Miami and Miami Beach makes for a much-loved destination race for more than 3,000 runners. Registration is now open.
- April 20-23: Life Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental, Calif. - The world's premier cycling festival complete with competitive racing and recreational tours takes place over four days in beautiful Monterey, Calif. Registration for events and camping is now open. View the full schedule of events here. The Fuego XL race at Sea Otter Classic is the first Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda event and now a Leadville qualifier.
- May 21: Life Time Chicago Spring Half Marathon & 10K, Ill. - This half marathon and 10K celebrates the city's emergence from winter hibernation and delivers an intimate urban setting with a gorgeous lakefront course. Registration is now open.
- June 3: Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear, Kan. - The cherished, ultra-endurance bicycling challenge of 25, 50, 100, 200 or 350 miles of gnarly gravel through the Flint Hills of Kansas. The lottery is closed but new for this year is a waitlist. This is a Life Time Grand Prix event.
- June 17: Life Time Leadville Trail Marathon and Heavy Half presented by La Sportiva, Colo. - Run through the historic mining district's challenging old mining roads and trails, hitting a peak altitude of 13,185 feet with breathtaking views. This event is sold out.
- June 24: Stages Cycling Lutsen 99er, Minn. - This Leadville qualifier is 99 miles, 7,000 feet of climbing, 7% single track, 10% pavement, 40% snowmobile/ski trail, 43% Forest Service Road and 100% fun! Registration is now open.
- July 8: Life Time Crusher in the Tushar presented by The Creamery, Utah - An annual favorite for many, this event remains in the heart of cyclists around the country as an ultimate test of endurance. Ride through the captivating landscape of Utah's Tushar Mountains. This event is sold out. A waitlist will open soon. This is a Life Time Grand Prix event.
- July 8: Life Time Silver Rush 50 Run presented by La Sportiva, Colo. - Take on 50 miles of extreme territory that starts at 10,200 feet and reaches 12,000 feet on four separate occasions to prepare you for the pinnacle Leadville Trail 100 Run. Registration is now open.
- July 9: Stages Cycling Silver Rush 50 MTB, Colo. - Cut the Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB in half, remove all the easy parts, throw in technical descents, burning lungs and wild animals and you'll have a good understanding of what this challenging race entails. Registration is now open.
- July 15: Stages Cycling Tahoe Trail MTB, Calif. - Ride rocky summits and through breathtaking pine forests with your choice of a single 50K-loop, or two rounds for a chance to qualify for the Leadville Trail 100 MTB. Registration is now open.
- July 28-30: Stages Cycling Leadville Stage Race, Colo. - Some say it's more leisurely than the single-day race while others consider it a more difficult challenge as DOMS has time to set in; this race takes you along the famed Leadville Trail 100 MTB route over the course of three days. This event is sold out.
- August 12: Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB, Colo. - Known as the race of all races, you'll need to dig deep into an inexhaustible well of guts, grit, and determination to conquer 100 miles across the high-altitude, extreme terrain of the Colorado Rockies. The 2023 Lottery results were announced on Jan. 9. All entrants were notified of their status via email. This is a Life Time Grand Prix event.
- August 13: Life Time Leadville 10K Run presented by La Sportiva, Colo. - Held the weekend of the historic Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB, the Leadville 10K Run is the shortest run in the series but covers the first and last 3.1 miles of the infamous Leadville Trail 100 Run. Registration is now open.
- August 19: Life Time Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva, Colo. - This is it – the legendary "Race Across The Sky" 100-mile run, where it all started back in 1983, and where legends are created and limits are tested from elevations of 9,200 to 12,600 feet. The 2023 Lottery results were announced on Jan. 9. All entrants were notified of their status via email.
- August 26-27: Life Time Chicago Triathlon, Ill. - The largest triathlon in the United States in an iconic location! Race weekend consists of four standalone triathlons: Kids Tri, SuperSprint, Sprint, and International distances beginning with a swim in Lake Michigan. Registration is now open.
- September 16: Life Time Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival presented by Trek, Wis. - Ride amongst beautiful autumn foliage. Each year, thousands of enthusiastic off-road bicyclists take part in this trek descending on the towns of Cable and Hayward in northwestern Wisconsin. Registration is now open. This is a Life Time Grand Prix event.
- September 24: Life Time Chicago Half Marathon presented by HOKA & 5K, Ill. - This race highlights Chicago's south shore and is the only event to shut down both lanes of Lake Shore Drive to offer traffic-free views, finishing at the Statue of the Republic. Registration is now open.
- September 30: Life Time The Rad Dirt Fest presented by Wahoo Fitness, Colo. - Entering its third year, this eclectic event takes place in Trinidad, Colorado amongst the remote and rugged Spanish Peaks. Registration is now open. This is the "Wild Card" event in the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda.
- October 1: Life Time New York City Triathlon, N.Y. - A marquee event in an iconic location! Start your morning with a jump into the Hudson, bike through the streets of Manhattan and end with a run through Central Park at New York City's only International distance triathlon. Registration is now open.
- October 15: Life Time Little Sugar MTB presented by Mazda, Ark. - Take on the best mountain bike trails that Bentonville and Bella Vista have to offer! 100K, 50K or 20K courses available that will have your legs burning and hearts pumping. This new event will be a Leadville Trail 100 MTB qualifier. Registration opens March 1.
- October 21: Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda, Ark. - Entering its third year, Life Time designed this course, which winds through the fall foliage of Northwest Arkansas outside Bentonville, to be challenging but rewarding with elevation gain throughout, loose gravel, and pavement only at the start and finish. There is a 100 mile or 50 mile race distance. Registration opens March 1. This is a Life Time Grand Prix event.
- November 4: Stages Cycling Austin Rattler MTB & Life Time Austin Rattler Run, TX - Saddle up for a Texas mountain biking or running favorite. The MTB offers a 20-mile loop course (with option to do 60-miles as a Leadville qualifier). The run course features 10-miles of single track fire roads and granite formations (with option to do 30-miles as a Leadville qualifier). Registration is now open for both events.
- November 24: Life Time Turkey Trot Chicago, Ill. - Join fellow runners, joggers, and walkers at Chicago's largest and most iconic Thanksgiving Day race. Registration opens March 8.
- November 24: Baptist Health Turkey Trot Miami 5K/10K & Kids Race owned and produced by Life Time, Fla. - Offering a distance for every age and pace, this family friendly race takes place in beautiful, sunny Tropical Park. Registration is now open.
- January 27-28, 2024: Kicking off 2024 is the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon, Fla. - The Tropical 5K (Saturday) is a favorite warm-up to Sunday's marquee marathon and half marathon distances. More than 15,000 athletes will hit the pavement on one of the nation's most scenic courses in order to be dubbed #MiamiFamous. Life Time member registration opens July 25 / public registration August 1.
Life Time athletic events also serve as an opportunity to change the lives of America's children through the Life Time Foundation's charity slot program, which allows athletes to bypass registration lotteries by agreeing to fundraise for the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which works with school districts across the country to improve school food nutrition and get kids moving.
More information about all Life Time athletic events including event registrations, visit https://my.lifetime.life/athletic-events.html.
