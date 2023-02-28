Four Seasons and Red Sea Global to Introduce New Resort in Saudi Arabia's Luxury Lifestyle Destination

New resort will be located within The Red Sea destination, stretching across 200 kilometres of stunning coastline along the Kingdom's western coast

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Red Sea Global (RSG), a closed joint stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, announce plans to introduce a Four Seasons Resort as part of The Red Sea masterplan development.

Soon to be one of the region's foremost luxury beachside destinations, The Red Sea will comprise of the idyllic natural islands and lagoons across 200 kilometres (124 miles) of coastline along the western coast of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, between the cities of Umluj and Al Wajh. The new Four Seasons Resort will be located on Shura Island, the hub of the development and also home to a yacht marina, leisure and lifestyle facilities, retail offerings, 18-hole golf course and more.

"As we continue to expand Four Seasons presence in the region, our new project in the Red Sea will be one of our first resorts in the Kingdom, blending the best of beachside travel with the natural and cultural wonders of Saudi Arabia," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development and Portfolio Management. "We are incredibly proud to be part of this impressive and visionary development by RSG and look forward to inviting guests to explore our new Resort within such a beautiful and storied destination."

The Red Sea destination is being built with sustainable practices and tourism at its core, with the masterplan being informed by an impressive marine spatial planning simulation to model the environmental impact of development and operations to minimize over-tourism while providing guests with an exceptional travel and lifestyle experience. The destination will also rely on renewable energy and will only develop a small portion of the islands with expansive dedicated conservation zones.

"This new destination provides the next generation of travellers with an incredible opportunity to discover what Saudi Arabia has to offer, building on its historic and cultural significance, while highlighting the exceptional natural beauty of the region," says John Pagano, Group CEO, Red Sea Global. "We are thrilled to have Four Seasons as a partner on this project, bringing their world-renowned service expertise to the beautiful Red Sea."

About the Upcoming Four Seasons Resort at The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia

The new Four Seasons Resort, designed by Foster + Partners, will offer approximately 149 rooms and suites, all with uninterrupted views over white sand beaches and crystal clear waters. The property will also feature six restaurant and lounge outlets, meeting and events spaces, a marine discovery centre, Kids For All Seasons space and much more. Whether looking for rest and relaxation or sport and water activities, there will be something for everyone, including a full-service spa with a hammam, tennis courts, three outdoor pools with cabanas, and two separate beaches for families and adults perfect for soaking in the sun or diving down to explore the coral reefs.

The Red Sea will be the ideal destination for those looking to uncover the wonders of the ancient Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the close proximity to the ruins at Mada'in Saleh, as well as the natural attractions such as the environmentally protected coral reefs and mangroves, dormant volcanoes, local wildlife, and much more.

The Resort will be easily accessible to visitors from around the world through its own dedicated airport, currently under development.

This latest project in The Red Sea will join Four Seasons growing collection of properties in the Kingdom, including Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre, and upcoming projects in Diriyah and Jeddah at the Corniche, with more to be announced soon.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 126 hotels and resorts, and 53 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG - www.redseaglobal.com) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

RSG is a global multi-project developer, seeking to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible and regenerative development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment. The protection of natural capital is central to all development decisions, as the organization seeks to create a better future for all.

A cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 ambition to diversify its economy, RSG is playing a key role in transforming the nation, by creating exciting opportunities for young Saudi talent and the private sector, as it develops built assets and destinations across multiple sectors that make a positive impact for people and planet.

RSG is the visionary company behind some of the world's most ambitious development ventures, including luxury regenerative tourism destinations such as The Red Sea and Amaala.

Across its portfolio, RSG leverages the most innovative concepts, strategies, and technologies to deliver projects that actively enhance the wellbeing of customers, communities, and environments.

