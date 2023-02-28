Arete Wealth Inc. Posts 2022 Revenue Growth of +19% Versus Market Declines of -20%

CEO and Founder, Joshua Rogers, credits the firm's performance to "overall asset allocation emphasis on bespoke alternative investments."

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Wealth Inc., continues to deliver remarkably consistent year-over- year revenue growth – even in the face of one of the worst years in the U.S. stock and bond markets. Arete's total revenue was up 19% year-over-year in stark contrast to the equity markets being down negative 20%.

Through its full-service broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and insurance units, Arete Wealth Inc. has been offering comprehensive and sophisticated wealth management services for investors, clients, and partners since 2007. (PRNewsfoto/Arete Wealth) (PRNewswire)

Arete's revenue closed in on the $100M mark ($98.8M) which CEO and Founder, Joshua D. Rogers, called, "a major milestone for our company to achieve in just 15 years from starting at zero."

Arete's 5-Year revenue growth rate ticked further up to 228%. Earnings were also up 15% year-over-year. According to Rogers, "by staying lean and laser focused on dominating our niche of bespoke alternative investments, we have been able to maintain consistent yearly profitability while our competitors have not been able to say the same."

Arete Wealth's RIA Fee-Based Assets Under Management surprisingly finished up +1%, which Rogers says, "is a testament to net new asset growth combined with the firm's overall asset allocation emphasis on bespoke alternative investments which helped to buffet client portfolios against the volatile and historically negative markets."

Distribution of alternative investments was up 16% year-over-year. Arete also grew its national advisor base by over 75 registered advisors.

Arete is currently in the process of changing its FINRA Membership Agreement to become what FINRA calls a "Large National Firm" which will be finalized in the second quarter 2023 allowing for additional growth.

About Arete Wealth

Arete Wealth Inc. is a holding company of financial services companies. These include multiple full-service FINRA and NFA Member Broker-Dealers (BD), a Registered Investment Advisory Firm (RIA), and Insurance Agencies focusing on wealth management for high-net worth individuals and institutions, alternative investment access, venture capital, and private equity programs. The firm has boasted double digit year-over-year revenue growth every year since the founding of the company in 2007.

Arete Wealth's Art & Wine Advisory practice, an exclusive service for its financial advisors and their clients, is thought to be the only one of its kind in the U.S. offered by a financial services company.

Find out more at www.aretewealth.com .

Contact :

Leanne Farley, VP of Marketing

312.940.3684

leanne.farley@AreteWealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ARETE WEALTH