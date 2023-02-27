SE Ranking Academy launches free Content SEO course to help users create high-performing content

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SE Ranking, a global tech company that delivers comprehensive SEO software, launches a free Content SEO course at SE Ranking Academy.

SE Ranking's free content marketing course will teach you how to create high-performing content that both search engines and website users will love.

The course is a perfect fit for SEO and marketing managers, website owners and bloggers, copywriters, and content strategists who want to learn the ins and outs of creating content optimized for search engines.

SE Ranking's comprehensive and superbly structured course on Content SEO will teach students how to:

Produce content that ranks high in search engines like Google and Bing, attracting more traffic to their site.

Build a content strategy and manage the whole content creation cycle.

Create content tailored to users at various stages of the buying cycle and deliver it to them.

Use keywords effectively throughout the content and avoid common mistakes.

Measure content performance to further adjust their content strategies.

Joe Williams from Tribe SEO is the course's host. He has been an SEO trainer and lecturer for over 15 years.

"One thing I love about SEO is that smaller sites can compete with the bigger ones (at least for some keywords). That's why I'm excited to join SE Ranking's mission of making SEO accessible to everyone. If you take the Content SEO course, you'll learn ways to overtake your competitors and get ahead of the bigger companies, too. " - said, Joe Williams.

The Content SEO course is free for SE Ranking users who have an active subscription and for clients with free 14-day trial accounts. Users can get their official Content SEO certificate after completing it.

For more information about SE Ranking Academy, please email academy@seranking.com

About SE Ranking

SE Ranking is all-in-one SEO software with over 30 tools. It covers the full range of needs for SMBs and agencies. SE Ranking also provides digital marketers and business owners with analytical data and monitoring features to help them outperform competitors and propel their websites to the top of the SERP. With more than 760,000 users worldwide, SE Ranking has received sky high ratings from G2 in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

More information is available on the SE Ranking website .

