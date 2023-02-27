LORI G. FELDMAN BECOMES NAME PARTNER AND GEORGE GESTEN McDONALD, PLLC IS NOW GEORGE FELDMAN McDONALD, PLLC

LAKE WORTH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective February 27, 2023, George Gesten McDonald, PLLC ("GGM") has changed its name to George Feldman McDonald, PLLC ("GFM"), as Lori G. Feldman has become a name partner – www.4-Justice.com.

George Feldman McDonald, PLLC Logo (PRNewswire)

Ms. Feldman, a plaintiffs' class action lawyer for more than thirty years, joined GGM shortly after it was formed to manage the firm's New York office, to help lead and expand the firm's Class Action Practice Group and to build a nationwide class action practice. Lori's stellar career has included appointments as Lead and Co-Lead Counsel in a wide variety of securities fraud and consumer fraud class actions throughout the United States. Lori has devoted her professional career to tenaciously fighting for the rights of her clients.

Ms. Feldman noted: "It is an honor to play an integral part in growing this firm. It is an incredible privilege to work alongside everyone at GFM. I look forward to continuing the rewarding work that we do in protecting the rights of our clients."

In addition, David J. George, the Managing Member of the firm, lauded Ms. Feldman's promotion and stated: "we are proud and honored to add Lori's name to the firm, as she has more than earned being a name partner with her incredible work ethic, commitment to her clients and colleagues and phenomenal track record of success."

In addition to its Class Action Practice Group, GFM has Victims' Rights, Personal Injury, Consumer Rights, EB-5 Litigation, and Commercial and Business Litigation Practice Groups. The firm has a built a reputation as one of the most respected and hard-working plaintiffs' firms serving plaintiffs nationwide and in the states of Florida, New York, and Virginia. As it accelerates forward, the firm's new name underscores its continued commitment to providing the highest level of class action legal counsel to plaintiffs across the country.

SOURCE George Feldman McDonald, PLLC