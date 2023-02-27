IT'S OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: CHIPOTLE TO LAUNCH NEW FAJITA QUESADILLA INSPIRED BY VIRAL TIKTOK TREND ON MARCH 2

Fans will be able to add fresh fajita veggies to any Hand-Crafted Quesadilla on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com

As another digital exclusive, Chipotle's famous Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette dressing will be available as a side option for all Quesadillas

The menu updates are a result of a viral TikTok trend popularized by creators Keith Lee and Alexis Frost

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it will introduce the new Fajita Quesadilla on March 2 as a digital-only menu item on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. For the first time ever, guests will be able to get their favorite Chipotle Quesadillas with Monterey Jack cheese, their protein of choice, and fresh fajita veggies via Chipotle's digital ordering channels. The fan-favorite Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette dressing will also be offered as one of the three included side options guests can select for all Quesadillas on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

A 10/10 Rating

In late 2022, TikTok creator Alexis Frost reviewed a Chipotle Steak Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies, dubbing it a perfect "10" for her 2.4 million followers. Fellow food critic Keith Lee stitched Alexis' TikTok with a video of himself sampling the Quesadilla with a DIY vinaigrette hack made by combining Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette dressing and sour cream. Keith's coveted "10 out 10" rating of the "hack" flooded the feeds of his more than 10.7 million followers and the entire platform took notice. In the week following Alexis and Keith's videos going live, Chipotle saw more than 30.6 million views, 3.7 million likes, 47,200 comments, and 69,500 shares of viral TikTok content about the Steak Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies.

Worth the Wait

Despite the massive fanfare around the viral "hack," it posed a challenge for Chipotle's restaurant employees because it was not an official menu item on Chipotle's digital ordering channels. Chipotle quickly mobilized to execute tech updates for approximately 3,200 restaurant locations and conduct training for more than 100,000 employees, ensuring a seamless experience for guests and restaurant team members.

"TikTok has not only changed the way we communicate with Gen-Z, but it's proven it can identify areas of opportunity within our business," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "With the launch of the Fajita Quesadilla, we are celebrating Keith, Alexis, and all our superfans who were craving this delicious customization while prioritizing support for our employees."

Five New Fajita Quesadillas

Chipotle guests will be able to add fresh fajita veggies to any type of hand-crafted Quesadilla on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com, which means starting March 2, there will be five new Quesadilla combinations on the Chipotle digital menu, including:

Steak Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Chicken Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Barbacoa Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Carnitas Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Sofritas Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies

Each Hand-Crafted Quesadilla is served with three sides. The Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette dressing will be available as one of the three included side options on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com starting March 2.

Introducing the "Keithadilla" and "Fajita Quesadilla Hack"

To pay homage to Keith Lee and Alexis Frost, Chipotle is also launching Keith Lee's custom Quesadilla order, the "Keithadilla," and Alexis Frost's favorite Quesadilla order, the "Fajita Quesadilla Hack," on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time. These are the exact orders that received "10s" from both Keith and Alexis on TikTok.

Keithadilla

Fajita Quesadilla Hack

"I never could have imagined that I'd have my own menu item at Chipotle," said Keith Lee. "I'm blessed to be able to work with Alexis and Chipotle to answer the call from the TikTok community. In my opinion the new Fajita Quesadilla dipped in the Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette mixed with sour cream is a 10 out of 10."

"The Fajita Quesadilla has been one of my favorite reviews I've done on TikTok," said Alexis Frost. "Collabing with Chipotle and Keith for this launch is a dream, and I'm so excited to play a part in making the Fajita Quesadilla an official menu item."

Next Stop: Vegas

During an upcoming day in March, Keith and Alexis will be surprising lucky Chipotle fans in Las Vegas, Keith's city of residence, with their digital-only Quesadillas.

Fans can follow @keith_lee125, @alexis.frost, and @Chipotle on TikTok for more updates.

