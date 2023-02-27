India Philanthropy Alliance's India Giving Day Campaign Goes Nationwide

The campaign will kick off with major events in Dallas, Texas , and Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The India Philanthropy Alliance (IPA), a network of leading India-focused non-profits in the U.S., is excited to announce the launch of India Giving Day (IGD), a national celebration of charitable giving and philanthropy across the country. The campaign aims to recognize and promote the positive impact of American philanthropic contributions to India, and it will be marked by online and in-person events across the country.

"...we're proud to launch India Giving Day, a collaborative philanthropic effort, to help elevate awareness of the needs in the community and allow anyone to make a positive impact."

India Giving Day is a decentralized campaign including local, regional, and online events taking place across the country. From small gatherings in Indian restaurants and private homes to large-scale events in universities and public spaces, India Giving Day is providing a platform for everyone to participate in this inaugural campaign.

The campaign will include major events in Dallas, Texas, and Washington, D.C. The Dallas event, Networking for Good, will held in partnership with The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) and is scheduled for March 1, while the Washington, D.C. India Giving Day event will be held on March 2 at George Washington University. These events will include panel discussions, networking opportunities, and idea exchange and will attract philanthropists, nonprofits, and social entrepreneurs. There will also be a festive dinner event in Chicago to celebrate India Giving Day.

Early giving started on February 14 and a leader board revealing the donations made since then will be made public at 6pm ET on March 1. The Rural India Supporting Trust (RIST) is a major sponsor of India Giving Day, with MasterCard and Bank of America as corporate sponsors. RIST also announced a $7.6 million grant to the American India Foundation, a founding member of IPA, on January 27 to provide a preview of the kind of leadership philanthropy that the campaign is celebrating and promoting.

Indian Americans already make significant charitable contributions. According to a 2018 survey, the Indian American community contributes more than $1 billion annually (source).

Sejal Desai, Akanksha Education Fund and Co-Chair member of Steering Committee of India Giving Day, stated, "The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated poverty and inequality across the globe, making it more important than ever to recognize the impact of philanthropy. That's why we're proud to launch India Giving Day, a collaborative philanthropic effort, to help elevate awareness of the needs in the community and allow anyone to make a positive impact."

Alex Counts, Director of India Philanthropy Alliance (IPA), said, "Initiatives like India Giving Day enable us to celebrate and promote the positive impact of American philanthropy and volunteerism in India by offering critical support to those in need. Each and every donation to our 25 featured organizations, regardless of the amount, has the power to make a significant difference."

In addition to the launch of India Giving Day, IPA has also recently announced its fourth Youth Essay Competition, which invites young people to share their perspectives on India's development challenges. Winners will showcase their ideas to leading philanthropists at a major conference in San Francisco on September 29, 2023.

India Giving Day provides a one-stop platform to donate and fundraise. For more information on India Giving Day and to learn how to get involved, please visit https://www.indiagivingday.org/ or follow the hashtag #IndiaGivingDay on social media.

About India Philanthropy Alliance

The India Philanthropy Alliance (IPA) is a network of nonprofit, philanthropic, and charitable organizations that mobilize people and funding in the United States for development and poverty-reduction programs in India. For more on IPA, visit: https://www.indiaphilanthropyalliance.org/

