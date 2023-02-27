CARLOS RIVERA HITS THE ROAD THIS SUMMER WITH "UN TOUR A TODAS PARTES" THROUGHOUT THE UNITED STATES

General On Sale on Wednesday, March 1st via www.CarlosRiveraUSTour2023.com
MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, announced today that singer-songwriter Carlos Rivera, one of the most prominent pop artists from Mexico to reach global acclaim, will be bringing his new tour "UN TOUR A TODOS PARTES" to the United States this summer.
"UN TOUR A TODOS PARTES" kicks off in March with sold out shows throughout Mexico, before coming to the United States in June, beginning June 7th in Denver, with stops across 17 cities in North America including New York, Los Angeles and Miami.
DATE
CITY
ST
VENUE
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
DENVER
CO
Paramount Theatre
Friday, June 9, 2023
PHOENIX
AZ
Celebrity Theatre
Saturday, June 10, 2023
SAN DIEGO
CA
Pechanga Arena
Sunday, June 11, 2023
LOS ANGELES
CA
The Forum
Thursday, June 15, 2023
SAN JOSE
CA
City National Civic
Friday, June 16, 2023
FRESNO
CA
Saroyan Theatre
Sunday, June 18, 2023
SEATTLE
WA
Moore Theatre
Friday, October 13, 2023
EL PASO
TX
El Paso County Coliseum
Sunday, October 15, 2023
HIDALGO
TX
Payne Arena
Thursday, October 19, 2023
DALLAS
TX
Majestic Theater
Friday, October 20, 2023
HOUSTON
TX
Smart Financial Centre
Sunday, October 22, 2023
AUSTIN
TX
ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Thursday, October 26, 2023
CHICAGO
IL
Rosemont Theatre
Saturday, October 28, 2023
NEW YORK
NY
United Palace
Sunday, October 29, 2023
WASHINGTON
DC
DAR Constitutional Hall
Saturday, November 4, 2023
MIAMI
FL
James L. Knight Center
Sunday, November 5, 2023
ORLANDO
FL
Hard Rock Live
"UN TOUR A TODOS PARTES" will take the audience on a journey of Carlos Rivera's music, showcasing his vocal power, interpretative style, and showmanship on stage, once again demonstrating his unique ability to connect with the public with his charismatic charm.
Pre-ales begins on Monday, February 27th at 10 a.m. EST (local time). The official sale for the general public is Wednesday, March 1st at 10 a.m. EST (local time). For ticket sales and more information visit: www.CarlosRiveraUSTour2023.com.
About Carlos Rivera
Carlos Rivera is a multi-platinum selling artist considered one of the most important singer-songwriters of his generation. With global hits like "Que Lo Nuestro Se Quede Nuestro" and "Me Muero," Rivera has reached millions of streams around the world and positioned himself among the best voices. He has released seven studio albums and one EP. Some of his most notable musical collaborations include recordings with top artists such as Juan Gabriel, José José, Jose Luis Perales, Gloria Estefan, Raphael, Franco de Vita and Laura Pausini, as well as artists Maluma and Becky G, among others. He is the only Mexican artist to record a visual album at the prestigious Abbey Road Studios in London, where he recorded his album, "Carlos Rivera Sessions at Abbey Road."
Rivera has performed sold-out concerts in Latin America, Spain, and the United States. Carlos has also had an impressive career in theater with lead roles in iconic shows such as The Lion King, Mamma Mia, and Beauty and the Beast in Mexico and Spain.
About Loud And Live
Loud And Live, a live events, media, marketing, and entertainment company, fusing music, sports, lifestyle, and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence across the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating compelling experiences for global audiences.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Loud and Live, Inc.