Siepe Adds to its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Robert Tomicic and Ann Kono

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siepe, a trusted provider of technology, data and analytics, has named Robert Tomicic and Ann Kono to the company's Board of Directors. Tomicic and Kono's arrival will play a significant role in helping Siepe build out its offering while providing guidance on where the Company can extend its services to reach even more market participants.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ann and Rob to our board of directors," said Michael Pusateri, CEO and Founder of Siepe. "Their deep understanding of the industry and proven track record of success will be invaluable as we navigate the ever-evolving landscape and continue to drive growth and innovation. We look forward to their contributions and the positive impact they will have on our company and our stakeholders. "

Robert Tomicic has over twenty years of experience in the fixed income, credit, and alternative investment space. In 2005, Tomicic co-founded Virtus Partners LLC, a technology solutions provider for alternative asset managers (acquired by FIS in 2019). During his thirteen-year tenure as Partner, Tomicic helped build the business to over $350 billion in assets under administration with 400+ employees. Before this, Tomicic spent eight years at JP Morgan's Institutional Trust group as Global Product Manager for CDOs and CLOs. Prior to his product management position, Tomicic was responsible for managing the analytics for all structured finance products within Institutional Trust. Tomicic also currently serves as a board member for Loan Ecosystem Online, a fintech platform for the syndicated loan industry.

"I'm looking forward to utilizing my experience to help Siepe continue to leverage their technology platform to partner with companies to build and grow their middle office services," Tomicic said. "As a board member, I want to work alongside the Siepe team to continue to scale more efficiently than other competitors and to expand their overall product offering."

Ann Kono brings over twenty years of asset management experience, specializing in the design and implementation of critical enterprise infrastructure. Prior to founding Leda Advisory Group, Kono served as the Chief Information and Risk Officer for Ares Management Corporation, a publicly traded alternative asset management and private equity firm. She was responsible for Technology, Operations, Risk, Data Analytics, M&A Integration and Business Services, supporting dramatic growth from a domestic credit firm to a diverse global diversified asset manager. During her tenure, assets under management grew from $18BN to $120BN. Before Ares, Kono led all technology globally for Western Asset Management, a globally integrated fixed income manager with $400BN in assets under management.

"I'm eager to collaborate with Siepe's senior executives to drive strategic growth, spending my career on the buy side allows me to bring a unique perspective.'" said Kono. "Siepe is in a great position to provide the middle market with integrated and thoughtful solutions once only available to large-scale players."

The appointments come just days after Siepe secured investment from Citi to help accelerate the company's growth.

