Jacobs Awarded $3.2 Billion Contract at Kennedy Space Center

Agreement extends 20 years of delivering high-tech solutions for human space exploration and scientific discovery at KSC

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded the Consolidated Operations, Management, Engineering & Test (COMET) contract at NASA Kennedy Space Center (KSC).

The contract is estimated at approximately $3.2 billion over 10 years and extends Jacobs' role managing KSC's launch infrastructure as well as ground processing for NASA programs, including the Exploration Ground Systems program, International Space Station program and other key NASA spaceflight programs dating back to 2013. Under the contract, Jacobs will provide engineering; ground system development; flight vehicle/spacecraft processing; and launch, landing and recovery operations for NASA's major Exploration Systems Development programs: Exploration Ground Systems, Space Launch System and Orion programs.

"For more than 50 years, Jacobs' commitment to safety, innovation and performance excellence has helped successfully support NASA's mission," said Jacobs Chief Executive Officer Bob Pragada. "With COMET, we will continue helping NASA advance the United States' efforts to establish a long-term human presence in deep space."

The contract is scheduled to begin on May 1 to continue providing ground and launch operations support at KSC, including support for the Artemis program. The contract also includes services to other NASA programs, commercial ventures and partnerships at KSC.

"Jacobs provided excellent support in helping NASA upgrade KSC's heritage shuttle facilities and ground systems in preparation for the first Artemis flight," said Jacobs EVP and President Critical Mission Solutions Steve Arnette. "We will continue supporting the major NASA programs that help expand our understanding of the universe and inspire us to push the limits of human potential."

As NASA's largest services contractor, Jacobs is a provider and integrator of full lifecycle aerospace capabilities, including design and construction; base, mission and launch operations; sustaining capital maintenance; secure and intelligent asset management; and development, modification and testing processes for fixed assets supporting national government, military, defense and NASA, as well as commercial space companies.

